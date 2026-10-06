María Pombo and Pablo Castellano Reunite with Missing Cat Pluto

Spanish influencer María Pombo and her husband, Pablo Castellano, have recovered their missing cat, Pluto, after a multi-day disappearance that left the family in deep distress.

Pluto returned home after vanishing earlier in the week, prompting a wave of relief from the couple.

“I am so happy, they have taken a brick off my chest because I was going with such agony,” Pombo said in the video, describing the weight of the uncertainty she felt while the cat was missing.

Followers and Animal Welfare Associations Help Find Pluto

During the search, the influencer relied heavily on her followers, local residents, and animal welfare associations for assistance. In an emotional message titled “Pluto has returned home,” she expressed gratitude to those who aided the effort.

“So many people, so many people, I really love you so much.”

The search took a toll on Pombo’s peace of mind as days passed without a confirmed sighting. She admitted that the ordeal caused her to question her own perception whenever she encountered stray animals on the street.

“According to ChatGPT, all of them were Pluto, so I was already desperate,” she explained. “And I was already starting to despair saying: ‘if suddenly a dog has eaten him, a car has run him over or the garbage truck has cleaned him.'”

Physical Condition and The Moment of Recovery

Examining the cat after the recovery, Pombo noted that Pluto appeared noticeably altered by the experience. She stated that the animal arrived “super tense” and significantly thinner, though she harbored no doubts regarding his identity.

“It’s much thinner, but it’s Pluto. I don’t have any kind of doubt. I didn’t have to count spots or eyes or absolutely anything, it was Pluto,” she said.

Describing the moment they located the cat, Pombo recounted that they moved in to secure him immediately. She had anticipated a different reaction given the cat’s usual temperament.

“I was recording and suddenly I turn around and I see Pluto watching us with fear. I imagined that my cat was going to come running towards me, it’s impossible for him to stay hidden because he is very affectionate and especially with me,” she stated.

Instead, the animal remained motionless under a hedge, gripped by the fear of the past few days. “Well, nothing, he has stayed like that under the hedge looking at us. It’s true that he hasn’t tried to flee or hide more. He has stayed like quiet saying: ‘Pick me up now because I’m in pure shock’. We’ve picked him up, he was super tense,” she concluded.