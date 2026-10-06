Meesho Content Commerce NMV Grows 152% Driven by Active Creators

Ecommerce platform Meesho reports that net merchandise value through its Content Commerce ecosystem expanded 152 per cent year-on-year over the past 12 months, driven by over 1.6 lakh active creators across India. The shift highlights how discovery-led shopping via short-form video is reshaping consumer demand outside major metropolitan areas.

Strategic Takeaways for Digital Commerce

Non-Metro Dominance: Tier-III and Tier-IV cities such as Varanasi, Agartala, Jabalpur, and Madurai generated 66 per cent of total Content Commerce orders.

Tier-III and Tier-IV cities such as Varanasi, Agartala, Jabalpur, and Madurai generated 66 per cent of total Content Commerce orders. Demographic Shift: Homemakers represent 40 per cent of active creators, while young graduates comprise 30 per cent, totaling roughly 50,000 individuals.

Homemakers represent 40 per cent of active creators, while young graduates comprise 30 per cent, totaling roughly 50,000 individuals. Creator Composition: Approximately 90 per cent of the platform’s active content creators operate as nano-creators, with 81 per cent residing outside metropolitan hubs.

How Discovery-Led Video Drives Non-Metro Spending

Shopping journeys across smaller Indian towns do not always begin with a pre-existing intent to search for a specific product. Consumers increasingly browse for inspiration, explore recommendations, and discover items along the way, with short-form video adding vital context. Videos allow buyers to observe real-world settings, evaluate sizing, check fit, and review features before making a transaction.

“Increasingly, shopping journeys are becoming discovery-led, with consumers looking to videos, recommendations and creators to understand products before making a purchase,” said Nikita Dawda, general manager of content commerce at Meesho. By combining product discovery with direct demonstration, content commerce helps buyers move more intuitively from exploration to evaluation.

Metric Share / Growth Key Segment Net Merchandise Value Growth 152% YoY Content Commerce Ecosystem Active Creators 1.6 Lakh+ Across India over 12 Months Non-Metro Order Volume 66% Tier-III and Tier-IV Markets Nano-Creator Share 90% Active Content Creators

Expanding Participation in India’s Creator Economy

The rise of video-driven commerce is altering the profile of digital influencers in smaller regions. Homemakers and recent graduates form the backbone of this expansion, utilizing community networks to build local influence. Programs like the Meesho Creator Club provide structured pathways for regional participants to monetize their reach.

“Over the last year, Meesho Creator Club has given me the opportunity to turn my passion into my primary source of income while building a community that has grown significantly,” said Megha Bhagotra, a creator from Chandigarh. The initiative has simultaneously facilitated direct brand collaborations for participants outside Tier-I centers, embedding digital retail deeper into regional consumer habits.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.