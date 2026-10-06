Morocco Leads Africa’s Industrial Rise at Casablanca Business Forum

Africa and Europe face increasingly parallel economic pressures as global powers like China and the United States widen their lead in technology and infrastructure, according to industry leaders speaking at the Casablanca Business Forum. The gathering, hosted by Casablanca Finance City on October 2, highlighted Morocco’s rise as the continent’s top manufacturing nation amid shifting global supply chains.

The simple idea that Africa represents the future has found fresh backing in the rapid industrial development sweeping across Morocco. Rabat, serving as the administrative capital of Africa’s largest industrial nation, offers a case study for industrialization designed to reduce long-standing dependence on foreign intervention.

Discussions at the forum centered on how the continent can secure economic and technological sovereignty during a period marked by financially devastating global conflicts. Patrick Dupoux, managing director and senior partner at BCG, argued during the event that Europe’s reality is deeply tied to Africa’s development.

Dupoux noted that both continents find themselves in a similar position as China and the United States pull further ahead in technology, digital infrastructure, and economic competitiveness. Rather than viewing the relationship through a traditional donor-recipient lens, he suggested that Africa and Europe operate as strategic allies.

“Europe’s economic future is increasingly tied to Africa’s development,” Dupoux told attendees, warning that if African economies fail to generate sufficient jobs and infrastructure, Europe will absorb the consequences. Ongoing geopolitical tensions are already altering global trade, investment, and supply chains.

Looking Inward for Growth and Investment

Lionel Zinsou, former prime minister of Benin, echoed those sentiments during his panel session. He argued that Africa should not wait for European assistance given that European nations face their own economic challenges and intense competition for investments.

Instead, Zinsou urged African nations to look inward for exclusive continental investments and opportunities. He projected that Benin’s economic growth outlook surpasses that of many European nations, suggesting domestic investments would serve the local economy better.

Zinsou estimated that Benin could grow at a rate roughly ten times higher than the European Union. His message framed Africa as increasingly confident in shaping its own economic destiny:

“Europe needs to wake up because Africa is waking up.”

Casablanca Finance City and the Shift in Manufacturing

The forum itself took place at Casablanca Finance City, a major financial and business hub established in 2010 on the former Anfa airport site to serve as a regional platform for companies operating across Africa.

CFC reports that its members currently cover 53 of Africa’s 54 countries, totaling more than 300 members, with 53 percent of internationally generated revenue originating within the continent. That institutional growth mirrors broader shifts in the region’s industrial standing.

An African Development Bank report published in April ranked Morocco first on the Africa Industrialisation Index for 2025. That ranking ended South Africa’s longstanding dominance at the top of the index, a position it had held since the index’s inception in 2010.

Metric / Event Details Forum Date October 2 Host Organization Casablanca Finance City (CFC) CFC Network Reach 53 of 54 African countries, 300+ members Industrial Ranking Shift Morocco surpassed South Africa on the 2025 Africa Industrialisation Index

Morocco’s ascent to the top manufacturing spot stems from foreign direct investments attracted by Casablanca Finance City and driven in part by Chinese and international investors. As global supply chains fracture under geopolitical strain, the integration of African markets and the push toward domestic sovereignty continue to redefine the continent’s economic trajectory.