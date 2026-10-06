Chase Briscoe wins South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Chase Briscoe secured a dramatic victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the South Point 400, erasing a 39-point deficit and reigniting his championship hopes at the halfway point of the Chase. While Briscoe celebrated, title favorites like Denny Hamlin faltered, and Kyle Larson executed a stunning comeback.

Kyle Larson Secures Second Place to Extend Lead

Kyle Larson’s Resilience: Despite an early drop outside the top ten and a 26-second green-flag pit stop, Larson salvaged a second-place finish, reinforcing his status with a 40-point lead.

Briscoe Survives Late Pressure to Claim Redemption

At one point, there were four cars within one second of each other in the closing laps of the NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but unlike Kansas, no one could get around Chase Briscoe. Motorsport.com reported that Briscoe held off a fierce charge from Kyle Larson to capture his second victory of the season. The win was a crucial mental and mathematical reset for the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team following a heartbreaking late-race defeat at Kansas just one week prior.

The triumph also spared Briscoe from the playful frustration of his crew chief. Motorsport.com noted that James Small jokingly remarked after the race that he was worried he might have to throw Briscoe off the building if he gave another win away. With this performance, Briscoe swept both stages, led 175 laps, and slashed his championship deficit down significantly.

Drivers React after the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway | NASCAR on USA

Larson and Daniels Orchestrate a Masterclass Recovery

While Briscoe took the checkered flag, the drive of the day belonged to the No. 5 team. Motorsport.com highlighted that crew chief Cliff Daniels made a bold, aggressive call to execute changes inside the right-front under green flag conditions. The gamble cost Larson a lap down due to a 26-second pit stop, dropping him well outside the top ten early.

Larson’s gritty climb through traffic to finish second was one of the strongest salvage jobs of the season. Coupled with a chaotic final-lap moment where Larson crashed into the wall but kept it straight without losing position, the performance extended his overall points advantage heading toward Charlotte.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Driver Team / Car Key Vegas Incident Final Position Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing (No. 19) Swept stages, held off late challengers 1st Kyle Larson (No. 5) Fought back from 1 lap down under green 2nd Denny Hamlin (No. 11) Spun out near end of Stage 1, fuel pressure loss 16th Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Power steering failure derailed strong stage run 23rd

Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell Struggle During Race

The race proved disastrous for several front-runners. Denny Hamlin entered the Chase as a title favorite but watched his afternoon spiral out of control after starting from the pole and leading the first 40 laps. After surrendering the lead for fresh right-side tires, Hamlin spun out near the end of Stage 1, slamming his splitter onto the apron and losing all balance in the No. 11 Toyota. He finished 16th, dropping 40 points back of the lead.

Meanwhile, Christopher Bell experienced a similarly frustrating afternoon. Bell was cruising early after collecting nine points in Stage 1 and eight in Stage 2. However, a catastrophic power steering failure crippled his Joe Gibbs Racing entry, relegating him to a 23rd-place finish and leaving him 55 points adrift.

NASCAR Cup Series 2026: Chase at Las Vegas Motor Speedway | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Motorsports on NBC

Penske Gains Ground as Non-Contenders Shine

Amid the chaos at the top of the standings, Team Penske executed a damage limitation strategy. Austin Cindric led the Penske stable with a fourth-place finish, followed by Ryan Blaney in fifth. Blaney’s steady run trimmed his deficit to 80 points entering the next round.

Further down the order, Trackhouse Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen provided a major surprise. Motorsport.com pointed out that SVG made four-wide passes to finish ninth, standing out as the sole non-Chase driver to crack the top ten on a day where teammates Ross Chastain and Connor Zilisch struggled deep in the field.

Photo: speedwaydigest.com

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.