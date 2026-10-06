Gen. Alexus Grynkewich to Unveil NATO Defense Strategy in Warsaw

NATO supreme allied commander in Europe Gen. Alexus Grynkewich prepares to unveil a defensive blueprint titled Theory of Victory in Warsaw. The strategy combines traditional military forces with cheap drones, autonomous systems, and artificial intelligence to halt potential regional offensives.

NATO is formalizing a major shift in how it defends its eastern flank, moving to integrate mass-produced unmanned aerial vehicles and advanced targeting technology into its core military posture. The blueprint, designated Theory of Victory in the unclassified strategic documents reviewed by Bloomberg, is scheduled for presentation by Gen. Alexus Grynkewich during an upcoming visit to Poland on October 12.

General Grynkewich Unveils the Theory of Victory in Warsaw

The announcement of the upcoming Warsaw presentation was detailed by Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that he has already reviewed the documents prepared by the American military officer. I rate General Grynkewich’s preparation and his proposals very highly, the defense minister noted, emphasizing the focus on managing allied forces in Europe so they can successfully repel any potential aggressor.

How Artificial Intelligence and Drones Shape the New Defense Blueprint

The strategy does not discard conventional military strength or replace traditional armed forces with artificial intelligence.

The Theory of Victory of the Allied Commander in Europe is simple: maintain NATO’s edge.

Col. O’Donnell emphasized that the initiative maintains a strictly defensive posture designed to counter hybrid threats below the threshold of open armed conflict. Considering the unstable and complex global security environment, we must create the conditions now to deter aggression and, if necessary, to win in the event of an attack, he explained regarding the alignment of traditional capabilities with autonomous systems.

Poland at the Center of Eastern Flank Security Discussions

Choosing Warsaw as the venue for the presentation of the document underscores Poland’s key position within the eastern flank defense system, both due to its geographic location and its rising defense expenditures. The strategy also incorporates measures to account for the risk of unintended escalation, aiming to demonstrate decisive capability without creating the impression that the alliance prepares to launch a conflict.

Photo: Wiadomości Onet