Home » News » What Is a Medicane and How Do These Mediterranean Storms Form?

A medicane is an atypical atmospheric disturbance that forms in the Mediterranean region, mimicking the physical characteristics of a tropical cyclone while possessing smaller dimensions and lower overall intensity. Derived from a fusion of the words Mediterranean and hurricane, the phenomenon functions as a quasi-tropical depression driven by a warm core and fueled by a heavy concentration of latent heat from condensation.

When these rare systems gather energy from the sea, they can spawn powerful convective nuclei. These generate torrential rainfall, severe surface winds, maritime storms, waterspouts, tornadoes, and intense electrical activity. Satellite imagery of a mature medicane often reveals a distinct central eye resembling that of a major tropical storm, though the entire weather event typically lasts only a few hours.

Formation Factors and Rising Sea Temperatures

The primary catalyst for a medicane is elevated sea surface temperature, making late summer and autumn the peak seasons for their development. The Mediterranean basin has experienced significant marine warming, with waters heating up 20% faster than global ocean averages and regional anomalies exceeding 4 °C in certain areas. According to data from the Copernicus Marine Service, average surface temperatures across the Mediterranean hit 28.6 °C on August 14, 2026. Simultaneously, coastal waters off Catalonia recorded a historic high average temperature of 21.1 °C during the summer.

This thermal buildup provides abundant water vapor, creating favorable conditions for extreme weather events. While historical examples include a 1986 Mediterranean cyclone near Mallorca and a 2007 system between Alicante, Murcia, and the Balearic Islands, scientists note that these occurrences are becoming increasingly probable as regional waters continue to warm.

Compared to conventional hurricanes that span 400 to 800 kilometers in diameter with winds reaching up to 300 km/h, medicanes remain much smaller and weaker. They typically measure under 200 kilometers across and rarely exceed a category one rating on the Saffir-Simpson scale, with maximum sustained winds of roughly 150 km/h.

Potential Impact and Forecasting Uncertainty

Despite their smaller scale, the consequences of a medicane can be catastrophic. A stark example is medicane Daniel, which dropped exceptional rainfall totals and caused a death toll exceeding 5,200 people in Libya in 2023.

Meteorological models, including the AROME forecasting system, indicate a low probability of a convective vortex forming and approaching the central Catalan coast during the early hours of Sunday. Forecasters warn that if this convective phenomenon materializes, it could bring strong gusts of wind and intense precipitation with cumulative totals exceeding 200 mm, presenting a serious hazard.

Even if a full medicane fails to organize, large storm systems are expected to generate heavy downpours and torrential rains across the region. Monitoring centers continue to track the atmospheric instability as the weekend approaches to determine the exact trajectory of the developing storm systems.