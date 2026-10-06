Anthony Xie Accepts Audi Marissa’s Decision to Continue Divorce Proceedings

In a surprising shift on October 6, 2026, actress Audi Marissa decided to move forward with her divorce proceedings at the South Jakarta District Court, abruptly canceling a planned withdrawal of her lawsuit. Her husband, actor Anthony Xie, has chosen to accept the decision passively, leaving the future of their marriage entirely in his wife’s hands.

The Bottom Line

Audi Marissa reversed course at the South Jakarta District Court on October 6, 2026, opting to proceed with her divorce petition rather than drop the case.

Anthony Xie’s legal counsel confirmed that the defense will accept any legal outcome chosen by the plaintiff, whether that leads to reconciliation or final dissolution.

Following the breakdown of mediation, the litigation will advance to the formal answer stage via the e-court system next week.

Mediation Collapse at South Jakarta District Court

The legal landscape of the high-profile celebrity split shifted unexpectedly on Tuesday afternoon. Instead, Audi Marissa instructed her legal team to pivot immediately back to the core merits of the lawsuit.

Photo: SINDOnews Lifestyle

This abrupt reversal officially nullified the previous mediation breakthrough. While public speculation had recently been fueled by social media content showing the couple appearing together, legal representatives urged observers to look past digital appearances and await official judicial developments.

Anthony Xie Reacts to the Unilateral Decision

As the respondent in the proceedings, Anthony Xie finds his legal options strictly constrained by procedural law.

Rendi Rumapea stated as reported by hot.detik.com that from his client’s side, whatever decision the plaintiff makes, his client still accepts it. Rendi noted that if they reconcile, he accepts it; if they want a divorce, because perhaps from their client’s side he is not the plaintiff, it returns to her.

Rendi emphasized that because Anthony Xie occupies the position of the defendant, the defense holds no autonomous authority to dictate the procedural trajectory of the case. Whether the final judicial decree results in a restored household or a permanent legal split, the actor remains prepared to accept the binding outcome.

Next Steps in the E-Court System

With the mediation phase formally designated as failed, the legal battle moves forward to its next official milestone. As detailed in the coverage by Sindonews Lifestyle, the court has scheduled the submission of the defendant’s formal answer to take place next week through the electronic court system.

Photo: celebrity.okezone.com

When pressed by reporters outside the courthouse regarding the underlying reasons for her sudden change of heart, Audi Marissa kept her remarks concise. As noted by JPNN, the actress avoided expanding on the personal details of the split while asking the public for patience.

Audi Marissa told reporters, according to JPNN, to just pray for the best, adding her thanks to friends who had come and an apology for not being able to provide much information, stating that basically, she just asked for prayers.

Case Milestone Status / Date Procedural Forum Mediation Session Initially reported as agreed reconciliation South Jakarta District Court Withdrawal Cancellation Executed on October 6, 2026 South Jakarta District Court Defendant’s Answer Scheduled for next week Electronic Court System (e-court)

Legal representation for the plaintiff has reiterated that further clarifications will emerge directly from the court’s official rulings rather than public speculation, as the proceedings advance deeper into the judicial system.