South Korea Women’s Volleyball Team Qualifies for 2027 FIVB World Cup

The South Korea women’s volleyball national team has qualified for the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) World Cup, securing the final spot based on its 27th-place world ranking as of October 2, starnewskorea.com reported on October 6. This qualification thrusts the squad into the competitive landscape for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Securing the Final World Cup Berth via Global Rankings

FIVB released the official list of 32 participating nations for the upcoming 2027 World Cup, confirming South Korea’s inclusion. The team narrowly missed capturing an automatic qualification ticket back in August after failing to reach the semifinals at the Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship, where the top three continental slots went to Thailand, China, and Japan.

Instead of relying on a direct regional finish, the squad claimed one of the 14 available berths distributed through the global ranking system. Starnewskorea.com noted that the national team held the 27th position globally when the cutoff was calculated.

The 2027 tournament is scheduled to run from August 20 to September 5 across venues in the United States and Canada. The 32 competing countries will be divided into eight groups of four for an initial round-robin stage. The top two teams from each group will advance to the 16-team knockout bracket to determine the ultimate tournament standings.

Pathways and Stakes for the Los Angeles Olympics

Beyond the championship title itself, the upcoming World Cup serves as a critical pre-tournament qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The Olympic indoor women’s volleyball tournament features a 12-team field. Automatic berths are already locked in for the host nation, the United States, alongside continental champions Canada, Thailand, Türkiye, Egypt, and Brazil.

The remaining six Olympic slots will be filled through specific performance metrics. Three of those tickets will be awarded directly at the World Cup to the highest-ranking teams that have not yet secured a spot. The final three entries will be allocated based on the following year’s world rankings.

For South Korea to punch a direct ticket to Los Angeles during the tournament, the squad must finish inside the top three among teams still vying for qualification. Alternatively, the team must aggressively accumulate ranking points over the intervening year to elevate its standing globally.

Tournament Detail Specification Event 2027 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Cup Dates August 20 – September 5, 2027 Host Nations United States, Canada Tournament Format 32 Teams, 8 Groups, 16-Team Knockout Stage South Korea Qualification Method World Ranking (27th as of October 2)

Meanwhile, the South Korean men’s national team secured its own path to the 2027 World Cup much earlier. Starnewskorea.com reported that the men’s squad earned direct qualification by finishing third at the Asian Championship held the previous month.