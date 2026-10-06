South Carolina Governor Candidates Alan Wilson and Jermaine Johnson Debate Live Ahead of 2026 Election

Voters across South Carolina are turning their attention to an exclusive South Carolina gubernatorial debate scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., marking a critical milestone as candidates make their final push ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. The one-hour live event brings together the nominees competing to succeed outgoing Gov. Henry McMaster, whose departure sets up the first gubernatorial race in nearly a decade without him on the ballot.

The matchup features Democratic nominee Jermaine Johnson and Republican nominee Alan Wilson squaring off at the studios of WIS, a WBTV sister station in Columbia. Gray Media television stations, digital platforms, and station websites will air and stream the proceedings live, with political reporters and anchors from across the media network posing questions to both contenders.

The election carries historic weight for the state. The eventual winner will become South Carolina’s first new governor in a decade. Furthermore, if elected, Johnson would become South Carolina’s first Black governor.

Candidate Backgrounds and Policy Platforms

The two nominees present sharply contrasting career paths and policy visions for the state. Wilson, 52, of West Columbia, has served as South Carolina’s attorney general since 2011. A colonel in the South Carolina Army National Guard who previously worked as an assistant attorney general under Gov. McMaster, Wilson secured the Republican nomination after emerging from a 10-candidate primary and winning a runoff against Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette. On policy, Wilson supports universal school choice, describes himself as unequivocally pro-life, and backs conditional support for data centers with local choice.

Johnson, 40, of Hopkins, has served in the SC House since 2021 representing District 52. A former College of Charleston basketball captain who defeated a 22-year incumbent in 2020, Johnson secured the Democratic nomination during the June primaries. His legislative career includes service representing Districts 70 and 80, alongside past tenure on the Richland County Commission and the Richland County Recreation Foundation board. Johnson opposes school vouchers until public education is fixed and calls for a statewide moratorium on data centers.

Voter Registration Deadlines and Early Voting Schedule

With the debate serving as a centerpiece of the fall campaign, election administrators have finalized key dates for the upcoming midterm general election. Monday, Oct. 5, marked the official deadline for citizens to register to vote in the November contest. Voters will cast ballots in statewide races, including governor and U.S. senator, alongside local contests for school boards and county councils.

Photo: wbtv.com

For those planning to vote ahead of Election Day, early voting in South Carolina is scheduled to run from Oct. 19 through Oct. 31. Beyond the gubernatorial showdown, Gray Media platforms will continue their election coverage by hosting the South Carolina 4th District congressional debate on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m.