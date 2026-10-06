Lionel Messi is set to make his 208th and final appearance for Argentina in a friendly against Benin at the Monumental Stadium on Tuesday, bringing down the curtain on an international career that has yielded 125 goals and 68 assists.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Argentina’s national team transitions into a post-Messi tactical era under Lionel Scaloni.

Portugal’s attacking depth chart continues to favor Goncalo Ramos, who scored in three games during Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent absence from the squad.

Ticket demand for Tuesday’s fixture dubbed ‘The Last Tango’ saw all 85,018 tickets reported to have sold out within two hours at the Monumental Stadium.

The Last Tango at Monumental Stadium

It will be his day, and his teammates’ day, who also gave him his greatest footballing joy… I imagine that if there were five Monumental Stadiums, they would be packed.”

Retirement Following a Historic Era

That was quickly followed by the death of his father, Jorge, 68, following a long illness. He announced his international retirement soon after.

I gave everything I had, and I don’t have anything more to give.”

Metric / Detail Lionel Messi (Argentina) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Total Caps 208 (Final match vs. Benin) 234 International Goals 125 146 Recent Team Status Retiring from international duty Disputed leave from training camp

It had not been all plain sailing for Messi in his country’s colours. That had been Argentina’s third final defeat in as many years.

To everyone, to the opponent, to the teammate, to the rival fan, to his own. I haven’t seen it in anyone else. That is what we are going to miss the most. The Argentine national team will continue to exist, but logically it won’t be the same.”

Ronaldo and Portugal

While Messi heads for the international exit, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently in the middle of an undignified fallout with his national team manager.

Messi set for final emotional farewell in Argentina send-off • FRANCE 24 English

People have to obey my decisions, even if it makes them nauseous. I can buy them tablets for that,” said Jesus during his reign at Portuguese club Sporting.

Never. Neither him nor anyone else. Not even a president. Never. Zero,” he said.

Resolution and Next Steps for Portugal

Cristiano knows this.”

Messi Turns EMOTIONAL Moments Into Smiles Ahead Of Argentina Farewell

As it turned out, Portugal won all three games without Ronaldo. The player picked ahead of him, Goncalo Ramos, scored in all of them.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.