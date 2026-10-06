Home » Health » Everything is blood’: Patient says he waited days for MRI at Gulf Coast Medical Center

Carlos Roldan, a Southwest Florida man, waited days for a magnetic resonance imaging scan at Gulf Coast Medical Center while hospital staff cited equipment issues and replacement work. The case highlights imaging delays as Lee Health navigates facility upgrades.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Hematuria Evaluation: Gross hematuria—the visible presence of blood in the urine—requires prompt urological workup, cystoscopy, and cross-sectional imaging to rule out malignancy or structural pathology.

Gross hematuria—the visible presence of blood in the urine—requires prompt urological workup, cystoscopy, and cross-sectional imaging to rule out malignancy or structural pathology. Imaging Triage: Hospitals prioritize diagnostic scans based on clinical need, meaning patients with lower urgency may face extended wait times during equipment shortages.

Hospitals prioritize diagnostic scans based on clinical need, meaning patients with lower urgency may face extended wait times during equipment shortages. Systemic Capacity: Diagnostic bottlenecks occur when high-volume regional health systems undergo equipment replacement cycles.

Emergency Room Arrival and Initial VA Referral at Diplomat Parkway

Carlos Roldan experienced a severe amount of blood in his urine last week, prompting an immediate medical evaluation. “Everything is blood. I said everything was blood,” Roldan stated to WINK News. On Thursday, Roldan sought care at the VA clinic located on Diplomat Parkway in Cape Coral. Documentation provided to WINK News confirms that a provider formally recommended an MRI.

Armed with the VA provider’s recommendation, Roldan traveled to Gulf Coast Medical Center and was subsequently admitted. “I said, ‘I need an MRI. That’s what the VA requested. That’s the only thing left. That way, they can really pinpoint what it is,’” Roldan told WINK News. Hospital staff informed him that the facility had two MRI machines, one was down and the other was backed up four to five days.

Operational Metric Reported Status at Gulf Coast Medical Center Annual Patient Volume More than 200,000 patients annually (Lee Health data) MRI Machine Inventory Two units total; one down, one backed up Reported Scheduling Delay Four to five days Staffing Availability Services staffed and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Lee Health Infrastructure Transition and Scheduling Protocols

WINK News contacted Lee Health to determine the number of MRI machines at Gulf Coast Medical Center and whether patients can receive scans at another Lee Health facility. Lee Health did not disclose specific machine counts but confirmed that the hospital is in the process of replacing an aging MRI machine. Federal privacy laws prevent the healthcare system from discussing individual patient care, scheduling, or clinical circumstances without authorization.

In a formal statement provided to WINK News, Lee Health outlined the scope of the infrastructure project. The replacement involves removing the existing unit, facility modifications, new equipment installation, calibration, manufacturer on-site testing, and mandatory regulatory certifications before clinical deployment. Lee Health stated that operational changes were implemented to maximize access during the transition, doubling existing MRI machine capacity, and maintaining 24/7 staffing.

“Patients requiring MRI exams are prioritized using a clinical triage process designed to ensure those with the most urgent medical needs receive care first,” Lee Health stated via WINK News. The organization added that imaging capacity is continually evaluated across the system and that the timing of an MRI cannot be evaluated solely by the order date due to individual medical circumstances.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients presenting with macroscopic hematuria must seek medical evaluation. Cross-sectional imaging such as an MRI may be contraindicated in patients with certain metallic implants or other medical circumstances.

Individuals experiencing persistent visible blood in the urine or other symptoms should consult a physician for diagnostic evaluation.

By Monday morning, the tracking board inside Roldan’s hospital room continued to list his diagnostic MRI as pending. During a WINK News zoom interview conducted from his hospital room on Monday, a nurse entered to announce that they were ready to take him for the scan. “I’m worried about my health,” Roldan told WINK News.

Roldan received his MRI scan on Monday. He is keeping WINK News updated on what his doctors tell him following the scan.

References

‘Everything is blood’: Patient says he waited days for MRI at Gulf Coast Medical Center