Russian law enforcement has launched a criminal investigation into the distribution of a popular canine vaccine tainted with live Aujeszky’s disease virus, following a summer surge of pet deaths across the country, the Prosecutor General’s Office announced Tuesday. Investigators uncovered a falsified quality certificate uploaded to the state electronic database for a batch of the medication, though prosecutors did not initially name the manufacturer or the product in their public statements.

Law enforcement sources speaking to Interfax identified the target of the inquiry as Vetbiochim, a Moscow-based pharmaceutical company that manufactures the widely used Multican-8 vaccine. According to independent reporting by Takie Dela cited by Meduza, owners of affected animals across multiple Russian regions reported that 169 dogs died after receiving the doses, with four additional pets undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the Telegram channel Baza, which maintains ties to Russian security services, put the death toll as high as 300 dogs.

Regulatory Crackdown and Contaminated Batches

The state veterinary regulator Rosselkhoznadzor identified the live pathogen in batch 20 of the Multican-8 product, ordering the immediate destruction and withdrawal of the 60,000-dose batch from circulation, according to reports covered by Euronews and detailed by News Minimalist. The virus causes Aujeszky’s disease—frequently referred to as pseudorabies—which is almost universally fatal to domestic dogs and produces symptoms closely resembling those observed in the victims.

Photo: meduza.io

Mass fatalities first surfaced in mid-August, with initial reports heavily concentrated in the Yaroslavl region. Local offices of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance alongside regional prosecutors swiftly opened inspections into the manufacturer. In response to the growing crisis, Vetbiokhim urged pet owners and veterinarians to halt the use of all Multican vaccines while investigations proceed.

Manufacturer Response and Market Pressures

In comments to the RBC news outlet on Tuesday, Vetbiochim confirmed it is fully cooperating with law enforcement and handing over all requested documentation. We’re not avoiding responsibility, and we’re not hiding from the public or the investigation, the company stated, adding that it initiated an internal audit to trace how the contaminated batch and falsified paperwork entered circulation. We want an objective investigation to identify those responsible and to ensure they face proper consequences. We’ll do everything we can to make that happen.

Dog owners affected by the tragedy have organized into dedicated chat groups, manually compiling shared spreadsheets detailing vaccination dates, locations, symptoms, and outcomes. According to News Minimalist, Vetbiochim holds approximately 70 percent of the Russian pet vaccine market. The company’s market dominance expanded significantly after 2022 Western sanctions and corporate departures slashed imported veterinary medicines from roughly 50 percent market share down to 10 or 15 percent, leaving veterinary clinics heavily reliant on domestic suppliers.

Disputed Findings and Compensation Offers

Pet owners told Takie Dela that their deceased animals tested positive for the pseudorabies virus, and claimed unofficial laboratory tests of vaccine samples also detected the pathogen before laboratories abruptly halted further analysis under external pressure. Conversely, Vetbiokhim published its own research disputing findings that the vaccines carried Aujeszky’s disease contamination, with reports indicating the company’s initial sabotage claims found little support from serious production violation discoveries.

As the State Duma received roughly 300 complaints regarding the animal deaths, News Minimalist reported that Vetbiochim offered compensation ranging from 200,000 to 300,000 rubles per death to owners willing to waive future legal claims and sign non-disclosure agreements.