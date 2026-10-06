Daniil Medvedev Disqualified After Hitting Fan With Ball in Beijing

Fantasy & Market Impact

Tournament Futures: Novak Djokovic advances directly to the Beijing final following the disqualification, heavily shifting outright winner market odds as he prepares to face Alex de Minaur.

The Disqualification and On-Court Incident in Beijing

The incident occurred late in the second set with Medvedev trailing 5:7, 3:5. Lashing out after dropping a critical point, the Russian player struck a ball toward the spectators, accidentally hitting a fan in the head.

Djokovic, who was leading 7:5, 5:3 at 15:15 after nearly two and a half hours of play, was declared the winner. Focus.de noted that the spectator required immediate medical attention and had to be guided off the terrace.

Player Tournament Stage Score at Default Outcome Novak Djokovic Semifinal (Beijing) 7:5, 5:3 (15:15) Advances to Final via Disqualification Daniil Medvedev Semifinal (Beijing) 5:7, 3:5 Disqualified for Ball Abuse

Reactions and Historical Parallels on Tour

I am a bit shocked. I am sorry for the person. I hope she is not injured, Djokovic stated. The 39-year-old Serb also drew a direct parallel to his own turbulent career history, noting, I am also sorry for Daniil, because I know exactly how it feels to be disqualified for something like that. Djokovic famously suffered a default himself at the 2020 US Open under similar circumstances.

Photo: focus.de

Before the abrupt finish, the semifinal had evolved into an intense, grueling baseline battle. The opening set alone spanned one hour and nineteen minutes before Djokovic captured it 7:5. Both competitors exhibited signs of physical exhaustion as the match wore on, with Djokovic frequently resting his hands on his thighs.

Tactical Frustration and the Breakdown in Control

The tension on court mounted as Medvedev grew visibly agitated. According to reporting from focus.de, the Russian player even mocked his opponent’s physical struggles during the second set. However, Medvedev soon faced his own troubles, dropping his serve to fall behind 2:4 and taking an unscheduled medical timeout.

Although Medvedev managed an immediate break back, he quickly surrendered his serve once more. The compounding pressure of unforced errors and physical fatigue culminated in the stray shot that ended the contest. Djokovic now moves forward to face Australian contender Alex de Minaur in the tournament final.

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