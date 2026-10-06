GOP Super PAC Pours Funds into South Carolina Senate Race as Polls Tighten

Senate Republicans are shifting resources to shore up Darline Graham’s campaign in South Carolina as close polling four weeks before Election Day rattles GOP circles, according to a Republican briefed on the plans for the Senate Leadership Fund. The financial injection serves as an insurance policy for a conservative seat that has suddenly tightened, reflecting mounting pressure on the GOP super PAC as it plays defense across multiple states.

The strategic shift toward South Carolina follows a decision by Senate Republicans to halt ad financing in swing-state North Carolina, where Republican candidate Michael Whatley is lagging behind former Gov. Roy Cooper in recent polls. Concurrently, Democrats’ main Senate super PAC canceled roughly $1.1 million in ad reservations in North Carolina, based on their belief that Cooper is well-positioned to flip the seat currently held by retiring Republican Thom Tillis, as Semafor reported.

Graham, the sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, was appointed to her seat in July at the urging of President Trump, a friend of her brother. However, she faces significant hurdles in the general election. According to the South Carolina Post & Courier, Graham is a relatively poor fundraiser compared to her Democratic opponent, Annie Andrews, a pediatrician who is outspending and outraising her.

Polling Pressure and Fundraising Disparities

Recent surveys have sparked concern among Republicans. A Trafalgar survey showed Graham pulling 43% to Andrews’ 42%, marking a statistical tie. InsiderAdvantage also produced a poll showing a 1-point race with Graham at 46% and Andrews at 45%. Earlier in September, Rasmussen Reports had shown Graham ahead by 5 points.

While Andrews’ campaign has operated somewhat under the radar compared to Jaime Harrison’s high-profile 2020 challenge against Graham’s brother—which raised $100 million—Andrews is running as a “mom and a doctor.” Her campaign has been largely financed by $3.6 million in contributions bundled by 314 Action Fund, a political committee formed to elect Democratic candidates with STEM backgrounds.

A spokesperson for Graham did not respond to a request for comment.

National Landscape and Party Strategy

Voter anger over high prices and President Trump’s sagging popularity have created a difficult political landscape for the Senate Leadership Fund, which is currently playing defense nationwide. The super PAC is attempting to shore up GOP incumbents and challengers across multiple states, including recent efforts in Texas where it poured in $131 million over 17 days to boost Ken Paxton’s campaign against Democrat James Talarico.

“We’re not taking anything for granted. We won’t be caught flat-footed in any of these races,” the Republican source briefed on the plans said, adding that the newly allocated funds for South Carolina will be spent primarily on television ads to “remind voters that Andrews is a Democrat.” Democrats have not won a statewide race in South Carolina since 2006.

The race has also drawn personal attacks from the top of the ticket. President Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to criticize Andrews, using a slur for transgender people while accusing her of supporting liberal policies. “South Carolina must show, in the upcoming Election, that it is not for her,” Trump wrote.

The 314 Action Fund issued a response late Monday calling Trump “perverted” and stating that he “has resorted to name-calling and juvenile insults because his candidate can’t win on the issues.”