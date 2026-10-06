Japan Wins Kirin Cup After 15 Years in Moriyasu’s Final Home Match

Japan defeated New Zealand 2-1 in the final of the 2026 Kirin Cup at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on October 5, securing the tournament title for the first time in 15 years, according to newspim.com.

The fixture marked the final home match for Hajime Moriyasu as head coach of the national team in front of domestic supporters. newspim.com reported that Moriyasu has led the squad since 2018 and will remain in charge through the 2027 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, following the team’s appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ayase Ueda opened the scoring for Japan in the 28th minute, capitalizing on a cross from the right that deflected off the New Zealand defense. New Zealand responded four minutes later when Ben Old converted a one-touch shot following a counterattack set up by Chris Wood, bringing the score to 1-1 before halftime.

In the 26th minute of the second half, Junya Ito broke down the left flank and delivered a low cross that Ritsu Doan finished in front of the goal to secure the 2-1 victory. newspim.com noted that the win allowed Japan to finish its four-match schedule across September and October without a defeat.

Match Summary and Timeline

Match Detail Record Tournament 2026 Kirin Cup Final Date & Venue October 5, 2026 — Japan National Stadium, Tokyo Result Japan 2 – 1 New Zealand Goalscorers (Japan) Ayase Ueda (28′), Ritsu Doan (71′) Goalscorers (New Zealand) Ben Old (32′)

Following the match, Moriyasu reflected on his tenure and the atmosphere at the stadium. When I saw the packed stands, emotions came up and I felt like crying, Moriyasu stated, according to newspim.com. New Zealand is a strong team that also played in the World Cup, so it was a difficult match. The players fought tenaciously from the first half with a challenging mindset.

The Kirin Cup is an invitational tournament hosted by the Japan Football Association that has been held irregularly since 2011. This year’s competition featured four teams: Japan, Ecuador, New Zealand, and Panama. Japan advanced to the final by defeating Ecuador in a penalty shootout on October 1.

Coaching Transition Timeline

With the conclusion of the home fixture against New Zealand, Moriyasu’s remaining matches before stepping down include November friendlies against Brazil and Paraguay scheduled to take place in Singapore. Go Oiwa, who recently managed Japan’s U-21 national team, is scheduled to take over the senior national team following the 2027 Asian Cup.