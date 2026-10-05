All Whites Lose Kirin Cup Final to Japan After Brave Defense

Japan secured a victory over the All Whites in the Kirin Cup final at the Tokyo National Stadium, with Ritsu Doan netting a close-range winner after Keito Nakamura’s setup. Darren Bazeley’s side defended deep for long spells but ultimately fell short against the high-ranking hosts.

Defensive Resilience Tested Under Tokyo Lights

The All Whites lost to Japan in the Kirin Cup final after a brave defensive display at Tokyo National Stadium. New Zealand spent long spells defending their penalty box against a technical Samurai Blue side ranked 17th in the world.

The tape from the match highlighted a familiar tactical pattern for the visitors. Much like their outings at the World Cup, Darren Bazeley’s team was forced into a compact low-block, successfully repelling early crosses and aerial deliveries.

But once the game stretched in the second half, the hosts found gaps around the area. Excellent work from Keito Nakamura down the left flank unlocked the defense, allowing Ritsu Doan to slot home the decisive close-range winner.

Photo: NZ Herald

Building Depth Through Elite International Tests

The fixture capped off a productive international window that included a penalty shootout victory over Panama. Head coach Darren Bazeley emphasized the developmental value of challenging top-tier opposition.

For us, it’s exciting because we are developing as a team, and for us to keep facing top 20 ranked teams in the world is good for us. It means we’ll learn, we’ll get better, Bazeley stated.

Photo: NZ Football

The touring squad blended World Cup veterans with younger prospects to build crucial depth. While Chris Wood represents the side’s primary Premier League presence, exposure to high-tempo opponents accelerates the readiness of players operating across the Championship and European leagues. Everybody’s done a really good job and that’s good depth for New Zealand, that we’re able to come and bring half of our World Cup squad and still be very competitive, Bazeley noted, adding, This is the opportunity that we’ve given them to push themselves forward. Reflecting on the matches leading up to the fixture, Bazeley said, So far on this tour we’ve played Palestine, China and Panama. Expounding on the squad’s growth, the head coach remarked, It means we’ll learn, we’ll get better, and that Our players, through the experience, will get better about playing against these type of players.

Match Metric Japan New Zealand FIFA World Ranking 17 86 Tournament Stage Kirin Cup Final Kirin Cup Final Previous Round Result Won via Penalties (vs. Ecuador) Won via Penalties (vs. Panama) Final Score

Road Ahead Toward November Series

With the international window drawing to a close, players return to their respective club environments across Europe, Asia, and the domestic leagues. The All Whites will reconvene in November for a two-match home series against India.

The fixtures begin at Go Media Stadium before making history with the program’s first-ever match at One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch on Sunday, November 15, 2026.