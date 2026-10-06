Prince Daniel of Sweden Visits Museo del Prado to Honor Queen Christina

On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, Prince Daniel of Sweden visited the Museo del Prado in Madrid to inaugurate the newly remodeled Room 74 of the Villanueva Building, which now serves as a dedicated tribute space housing the classical sculpture collection of Queen Christina of Sweden.

The Bottom Line

Prince Daniel toured the Prado’s newly restructured Room 74, which now displays 17 diverse classical and baroque sculptures collected by Queen Christina.

The visit highlights a cultural bridge between Sweden and Spain, following initial royal exhibitions held together in 1997.

The installation kicks off a broader final-quarter program celebrating the fourth centenary of the Swedish monarch’s birth.

Royal Reception at the Paseo del Prado

The core of Madrid became the backdrop for a high-profile diplomatic and cultural gathering as Prince Daniel arrived on Tuesday morning. Curious onlookers along the Paseo del Prado caught a glimpse of the Swedish royal arriving to uphold institutional ties. Javier Solana, president of the Real Patronato del Museo del Prado, greeted the prince at the entrance, presenting him with a commemorative book before the tour commenced.

Accompanying the Swedish royal were Miguel Falomir, director of the Museo del Prado, and Per-Arne Hjelmborn, Sweden’s ambassador to Spain. The official party also included various delegation members and representatives from both cultural institutions. The itinerary deliberately set out to honor the fourth centenary of Queen Christina’s birth, shedding light on a 17th-century sovereign whose intellectual pursuits deeply intertwined with European art history.

From Roman Palaces to Spanish Collections

The centerpiece of the visit was Room 74 in the Villanueva Building, which underwent an extensive overhaul to better showcase 17 masterworks from Christina’s collection. As detailed by Manuel Arias, Jefe de Colección de Escultura hasta 1700 del Museo del Prado, the updated gallery aims to highlight the queen’s discerning eye as an avid collector. The exhibited pieces feature Hellenistic works, Roman copies of Greek originals, imperial busts, and baroque adaptations incorporating ancient fragments.

Photo: HOLA

Christina of Sweden assembled these treasures in her Roman palace following her abdication, seeking solace in an idealized classical antiquity. After her death in Rome in 1689 at the age of 63, the collection remained intact until it was acquired in 1724 by King Philip V and Queen Isabella Farnese. Those purchases integrated the historical artifacts into the Spanish royal collections, eventually forming a foundational pillar of the Prado’s classical sculpture holdings.

Exhibition Element Historical Origin Current Prado Location Classical Sculptures Collected by Queen Christina in Rome Room 74 (Villanueva Building) Statues of the Muses 2nd-century marble pieces Room of the Muses Adam and Eve Panels Gifted by Christina to Philip IV Room 55 B Equestrian Portrait Painted by Sébastien Bourdon (c. 1653) Room of the Muses

Broader Artistic Resonance Across the Museum

The homage to the “Minerva of the North”—as Christina was known for her immense intellectual curiosity—extends far beyond a single room. Her footprint is visible across multiple spaces, including rooms 71, 72, 73, 47, and 55 B, where Albrecht Dürer’s Adam and Eve panels hang after she originally gifted them to King Philip IV.

Photo: Museo del Prado

During the walkthrough, Prince Daniel and his hosts proceeded to the Room of the Muses to view classical statues from her collection. The tour also highlighted a rare Italian edition of Leonardo da Vinci’s Trattato della pittura, published in Paris in 1651 and dedicated to the queen, currently on temporary display in the museum library.

Continuing Diplomatic Heritage

Tuesday’s event marks a formal continuation of diplomatic and cultural exchanges between the Swedish royal family and the Prado that gained modern momentum in 1997, when Queen Sofia of Spain and Queen Silvia of Sweden jointly inaugurated a major exhibition dedicated to the same monarch. Prince Daniel’s presence underscores the relevance of cultural diplomacy.

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The exhibition launch opens an extensive schedule of events planned for the final quarter of 2026 by the museum and the Swedish Embassy in Spain. These upcoming programs will explore various facets of the queen’s life, from her political navigation of the Thirty Years’ War to her patronage of philosophers like René Descartes.