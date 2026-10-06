Prince William and Ross Kemp Launch ‘Ready Together’ Emergency Initiative in Somerset

Prince William and actor Ross Kemp traveled to Ilminster, Somerset, to launch “Ready Together,” a National Emergencies Trust initiative designed to help communities build practical plans for severe weather events like flooding and wildfires. The royal and the television personality joined local volunteers for emergency training simulations.

Essential Takeaways From the Somerset Launch

Prince William and National Emergencies Trust ambassador Ross Kemp unveiled the Ready Together initiative in Ilminster, Somerset, focusing on community resilience against flooding and wildfires.

During the visit, Prince William playfully attempted to extract a spoiler about the reality competition series Celebrity Traitors from Kemp, who stars in the show’s second season.

Kensington Palace noted that while research shows high public willingness to help in a crisis, far fewer communities have structural plans in place to respond effectively.

Launching Ready Together in Ilminster

Prince William arrived in Ilminster, Somerset, to inaugurate the Ready Together project, a National Emergencies Trust initiative built to give communities across the UK practical guidance for responding to emergencies such as wildfires and severe flooding. The Prince of Wales serves as patron for the National Emergencies Trust, while Kemp acts as an ambassador for the charity, which was established in 2019 to collaborate with local organizations during disasters.

Kemp, drawing on his background reporting from international crisis and conflict zones, stated that global conditions have deteriorated over the past three decades. The world, to be really honest, is in a far more dangerous situation than it was 30 years ago, Kemp told the BBC. The more prepared we are for all eventualities, the better we’ll be able to cope with them.

According to Kensington Palace, research indicates that while citizens show strong willingness to support neighbors during a crisis, far fewer feel their towns possess the institutional structures necessary for an effective response. Ready Together aims to bridge that gap by converting public goodwill into organized, practical preparedness.

Participant Role in Initiative Key Affiliation Prince William Patron National Emergencies Trust Ross Kemp Ambassador National Emergencies Trust / Contestant, Celebrity Traitors Carole Speke Local Business Owner Silver Street Dairy (Ilminster)

Reality Television Spotlight Meets Community Action

The royal visit also bridged high-profile entertainment with regional activism. Kemp is currently appearing on the second season of the BBC’s Celebrity Traitors. Speaking to BBC Radio Somerset, Kemp noted that his stint on the reality program has generated more public recognition than when he starred in EastEnders, recounting how he was asked for five selfies while filling his car at his local petrol station.

Photo: townandcountrymag.com

Prince William joked with a group of young people in Ilminster about attempting to extract advance details from the contestant. Do you watch The Traitors? Spoiler alert today…he’s here.

Reporting from Town & Country noted that the first season of the UK series drew 8.8 million overnight viewers, peaking at 9 million and capturing more than 50% of the total television audience across the United Kingdom that evening.

On-the-Ground Training and Local Engagement in Somerset

Beyond the national spotlight on emergency preparedness, the royal and the television actor immersed themselves directly in local community groups throughout Somerset. Prince William and Kemp joined volunteers and young residents taking part in practical training exercises designed to simulate various disaster scenarios. They also met with members of the Ilminster Resilience Group, a local volunteer network formed to support residents during emergencies.

Photo: HELLO! Magazine

The itinerary included a visit to a café providing employment opportunities for adults with learning disabilities. Carole Speke, owner of the nearby Silver Street Dairy, expressed appreciation for the visit to support rural communities. I was flooded many years ago and it really affected us but the community rallied and we came back, Speke noted. So it’s great to see him here supporting the community.

Local residents also shared personal moments with the royal visitor during the engagement. Eight-year-old Hallie handed Prince William a handwritten letter intended for Princess Charlotte, describing the interaction as an exciting experience. Additionally, Chard Town Councillor Banah Crook brought her mother, Jamila, to see the prince on her 80th birthday, calling the encounter a gift.