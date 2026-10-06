Czech U21 football team plays Portugal in qualifier

Czech under-21 football representatives will conclude their European Championship qualifying group stage away against group winners Portugal in Leiria, with kickoff scheduled for 18:30 CEST, sport.cz reported. While the hosts have already secured direct qualification, the Czech team travels with a confirmed playoff spot secured following a decisive home victory over Bulgaria.

Understanding the Match Context and Group Standings

The qualification campaign reaches its final fixtures as the Czech squad under coach Michal Bílek prepares to face a formidable Portuguese side. According to ČT sport, Portugal sits comfortably atop Group B after registering dominant performances, suffering only a single defeat across nine matches while accumulating an imposing goal differential of 33 to 2. Meanwhile, the Czech team secured their second-place finish and a spot in the November playoffs by defeating Bulgaria 1:0 in Hradec Králové last week, bouncing back from an opening draw against Azerbaijan.

Squad Adjustments and Tactical Rotations in Leiria

With group standings finalized, the upcoming fixture in Leiria serves as a crucial preparatory test ahead of the autumn playoffs. As České noviny noted, coach Bílek confirmed that the team will implement tactical rotations to grant playing time to squad members who have seen less action. However, the roster faces enforced absences due to physical injuries. Defender Adam Ševínský and player Pavel Kačor remained sidelined due to shoulder and general health concerns respectively, prompting the technical staff to urgently call up Šimon Slončík from the under-20 selection following a tournament in Portugal.

Team Matches Played Wins/Draws/Losses Goal Difference Qualifying Status Portugal U21 9 Dominant (1 Loss) 33:2 Direct Qualification (Group Winner) Czech Republic U21 4 (Recorded Phase) 1 Win, 3 Draws, 1 Loss Not Specified Playoff Berth Secured

Playoff Schedule and Future Roadmaps

The path forward for the under-21 squad involves the official playoff draw scheduled for October 9 in Nyon, where remaining tournament berths for the upcoming European Championship hosted jointly by Albania and Serbia will be determined. The high-stakes playoff matches are slated to occur between November 9 and 17. Goalkeeper Jan Koutný emphasized the sporting value of the upcoming encounter against Portugal, viewing it as an essential diagnostic test before the squad faces its definitive autumn challenges.

Photo: České noviny

References

Photo: ČT sport

Sport.cz: Portugalsko – Česko | FOTBAL ONLINE: Kvalifikace do 21 let

ČT sport: Výzva a kvalitní příprava na baráž. Lvíčata se pokusí zaskočit Portugalce

České noviny: Fotbalová jednadvacítka s jistotou baráže zakončí skupinu v Portugalsku