Earnix debuts Agent Hub at Excelerate London 2026

Earnix concluded its Excelerate London 2026 event, drawing over 350 senior insurance figures to address tightening financial conditions, evolving risk profiles, and stricter regulatory demands by deploying production-ready artificial intelligence directly into core decisioning pipelines, FinTech reported.

Excelerate London Draws 350 Senior Figures to Address Market Pressures

The insurance sector faces a distinct operational bottleneck. Firms are no longer starved for raw data, predictive models, or intelligence streams. Instead, competitive advantage hinges on how rapidly an organization can ingest those computational assets, convert them into sound pricing and underwriting decisions, and push them into live production environments.

This operational reality served as the focal point for keynotes, customer panels, and discussions at Excelerate London. Attendees analyzed how shifting consumer expectations, strict regulatory accountability, and macroeconomic tightening require technical infrastructures to adapt faster than ever before. Meeting these demands means uniting data, models, and human expertise across routine activities like underwriting, claims, and customer engagement.

Agent Hub Integrates Production-Ready AI into Insurance Pipelines

To bridge the gap between static insights and live deployment, Earnix utilized the event to debut Agent Hub. The newly launched platform delivers production-ready agents tailored for insurance workflows across pricing, modelling, underwriting, customer engagement, data, and technology.

These agents operate natively within AIOS, Earnix’s AI Orchestration System designed for the insurance industry. The system allows agentic AI to execute alongside predictive and generative models, predefined business rules, data, and human expertise.

The technical architecture is built to collect information, apply relevant contextual parameters, and execute assigned operational tasks. Crucially, human operators remain in the loop to supervise, review, and retain control. As Earnix emphasized during the product showcase, the objective is not automation for its own sake, but empowering insurance professionals to act with richer context while preserving strict operational control.

Governed Environments Meet Regulatory Demands for Transparency

As computational complexity scales within financial services, regulatory scrutiny regarding explainability and fairness has intensified. Sessions dedicated to responsible AI explored rising consumer protection standards and the technical mechanisms required to audit automated systems.

In response to these compliance hurdles, Earnix highlighted governed environments designed to align with regulatory obligations. These systems feature clearly defined authority and permissions, traceable actions, human supervision, and transparent accountability. Rather than functioning as an opaque system, these environments allow practitioners to inspect precisely how decisions are reached before they go live.

This balance of speed and oversight addresses the core challenge outlined by Robin Gilthorpe during the summit.

The competitive challenge for insurers is increasingly one of agility. Markets will change, risk will change and the capabilities of AI will continue to change. The advantage will come from being able to respond — to make decisions, test them, learn and course-correct with the speed and control the business requires. Earnix CEO Robin Gilthorpe

With over 25 years of experience in AI-driven risk, pricing, rating, analytics and decisioning, the firm positions its Intelligent Decisioning approach as a foundational layer for profitable growth in a volatile insurance market.