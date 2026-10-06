France faces tens of thousands of student protesters over education

France is grappling with its student protests, as tens of thousands of demonstrators take to the streets to protest chronic underfunding, decaying infrastructure, and staff shortages within the country’s secondary education system.

Clashing Estimates and Nationwide Disruption

The scale of Tuesday’s mobilization revealed a stark gap between official government tallies and estimates provided by union organizers. France’s Ministry of the Interior reported that approximately 250,000 people joined the protests nationwide, including 56,000 in Paris. Meanwhile, the Union Syndicale Lycéenne, a high school student union involved in organizing the demonstrations, put the national turnout at a much higher 450,000 people, with 100,000 concentrated in the capital. The Union Syndicale Lycéenne claimed 2,000 high schools were brought to a standstill on Tuesday alone, alongside university mobilizations.

The CGT union estimated 260,000 people joined rallies across towns and cities outside Paris, while the interior ministry placed that specific regional figure at 86,000. These demonstrations stem from grievances regarding an overcrowded and ill-equipped education system. A 2010 fertility spike has driven up high school enrollment while schools face years of real-terms funding cuts, leaving 70% of public secondary classrooms with more than 30 pupils.

Injuries, Arrests, and Confrontations With Law Enforcement

As the protests persist into their third week, clashes between demonstrators and riot police have intensified significantly. More than 5,000 people have been taken into police custody, 87 percent of them minors. The education ministry recorded 24 schools burned or ransacked since the movement began, alongside 85 teaching staff injured.

The use of police crowd-control tactics has also triggered severe injuries and subsequent investigations. A 15-year-old student lost a hand in Lens after picking up a sting-ball grenade fired by riot police that subsequently exploded. In a separate incident last week in Saint-Ouen-l’Aumône, a 14-year-old suffered a jaw fracture after being struck in the head by a tear gas grenade. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez stated that police have launched 10 internal investigations into allegations of brutality.

Political Fallout and Fiscal Pressures

The French government faces immense pressure amidst political deadlock ahead of presidential elections scheduled for next spring. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu condemned the violence before the National Assembly, stating that there is “no room for tolerance of violence” and asserting that “burning down a high school does not improve the state of high school buildings.” Lecornu also accused the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party of sowing chaos and pursuing a political agenda to destabilize the country.

Photo: CBS News

Compounding the political crisis are severe budgetary constraints. The government is attempting to pass a 2027 budget that narrows the deficit to around 5% of GDP through painful belt-tightening measures. Amidst this fiscal strain, France’s 10-year bond yield briefly topped 5% last week—its highest level since 2002—as the ongoing student protests exacerbated broader concerns regarding the nation’s financial outlook.

Protestors’ Voices and Ground-Level Realities