Ultrasound Hydrodissection Relieves Carpal Tunnel Syndrome for 6 Months

Ultrasonic-guided saline hydrodissection offers lasting relief for carpal tunnel syndrome, according to clinical trial findings. The 15-minute outpatient procedure reduces median nerve swelling significantly better than traditional corticosteroid injections alone, potentially delaying or eliminating the need for surgical intervention.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What it is: Ultrasound-guided saline hydrodissection uses sterile saltwater injected precisely around the compressed median nerve to separate it from surrounding tight connective tissues.

Ultrasound-guided saline hydrodissection uses sterile saltwater injected precisely around the compressed median nerve to separate it from surrounding tight connective tissues. How it compares: While both saline hydrodissection and corticosteroid shots ease pain at four weeks, corticosteroid benefits wear off by 12 weeks, whereas saline hydrodissection provides continuous symptom relief for up to six months.

While both saline hydrodissection and corticosteroid shots ease pain at four weeks, corticosteroid benefits wear off by 12 weeks, whereas saline hydrodissection provides continuous symptom relief for up to six months. What it means for patients: The procedure requires no general anesthesia, costs less than surgery, and allows patients to return to normal work activities within an hour.

Sustained Morphological Recovery Versus Corticosteroid Wear-Off

In a prospective randomized controlled trial led by Dr. Tandon, researchers evaluated patients suffering from refractory carpal tunnel syndrome. Most participants had endured symptoms for months or years without experiencing adequate relief from conventional treatments like oral pain medications, wrist splints, lifestyle modifications, or localized steroid shots.

All treatment arms in the investigation experienced significant clinical improvement at the four-week mark. However, the trajectory diverged sharply over the subsequent months. Patients who received corticosteroid injections alone experienced a recurrence of symptoms, demonstrating that their initial therapeutic benefit was short-lived. In stark contrast, patients treated with hydrodissection maintained continuous functional progress through the 12-week and six-month follow-up milestones.

Ultrasound imaging confirmed these clinical observations at an anatomical level. Following hydrodissection, the cross-sectional area of the compressed median nerve decreased by approximately 43% to 45%. Meanwhile, patients who received only corticosteroid injections achieved a nerve swelling reduction of approximately 15%. This objective morphological data indicates that mechanical dissection of the nerve sheath resolves localized edema and entrapment far more effectively than anti-inflammatory drugs alone.

Evaluating the Injectate Variables and Procedure Efficiency

The clinical trial also tested whether adding corticosteroids to the saline injectate yielded superior results. Data revealed that combining steroids with the saline did not provide any significant additional long-term benefit compared to using normal saline alone. This finding suggests that the mechanical separation—the actual physical hydrodissection—drives the therapeutic success rather than the pharmacological agent mixed into the fluid.

The outpatient procedure averaged just 15 minutes per patient, with high tolerability and no significant immediate or delayed complications recorded. Patients were able to go back to work in an hour without needing hospitalization or anesthesia.

Treatment Modality Median Nerve Swelling Reduction Symptom Duration of Relief Corticosteroid Injection Alone ~15% Short-term Ultrasound-Guided Saline Hydrodissection 43% to 45% Sustained (6 months)

Given the rising global prevalence of carpal tunnel syndrome, researchers emphasize that ultrasound-guided hydrodissection deserves a prominent place as a treatment for mild to moderate cases. The procedure offers a viable bridge that can safely defer or entirely prevent the need for invasive surgical intervention. To build upon these encouraging findings, the research team has already launched a subsequent multicenter study comparing alternative injectates, such as dextrose versus normal saline, featuring an extended follow-up window to firmly establish long-term durability.

References

“Efficacy of US-guided Hydrodissection for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome: A Prospective Randomized Controlled Trial.” Radiology.