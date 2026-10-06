South Africa Competition Commission publishes repair guidelines for electronics

South Africa’s Competition Commission has published definitive guidelines under the Competition Act targeting repair restrictions on electronics, backup power inverters, and household appliances. As business-tech.co.za reported, the framework aims to expand consumer choice and curb anti-competitive practices by original equipment manufacturers.

The Bottom Line

Regulatory Reach: The new guidelines under Section 79 of the Competition Act cover mobile phones, inverters, home appliances, and audiovisual equipment, explicitly excluding the automotive sector.

The new guidelines under Section 79 of the Competition Act cover mobile phones, inverters, home appliances, and audiovisual equipment, explicitly excluding the automotive sector. Prohibited Conduct: Original equipment manufacturers face scrutiny over withholding spare parts, enforcing software locks, and mandating proprietary diagnostic tools for independent technicians.

Original equipment manufacturers face scrutiny over withholding spare parts, enforcing software locks, and mandating proprietary diagnostic tools for independent technicians. Legal Burden: Dominant original equipment manufacturers must prove that component pricing and repair restrictions are genuinely necessary rather than anti-competitive.

Targeting Electronics Aftermarket Restrictions

The regulatory framework addresses widespread industry hurdles that limit where and how consumers fix damaged hardware. According to MyBroadband, the initiative targets repair restrictions that potentially inflate repair costs and squeeze independent repair shops out of the market. The Competition Commission stated that the guidelines seek to protect customers against anti-competitive business practices.

Under the published framework, manufacturers cannot refuse to sell spare parts to independent technicians or supply them on discriminatory terms. Furthermore, entering into exclusive supply contracts that block independent shops from buying components directly is classified as anti-competitive behavior. The Commission noted that these rules apply primarily when consumers pay out of pocket for repairs outside standard or statutory warranties.

Regulated Sector Key Prohibited Restriction Regulatory Focus Consumer Electronics & Appliances Software locks and proprietary diagnostic tools Expanding independent repair networks Backup Power Systems (Inverters) Withholding genuine spare parts from technicians Lowering out-of-pocket maintenance costs Audiovisual Equipment & Mobile Devices Warning pop-ups discouraging independent service Protecting consumer choice

Combating Diagnostic Barriers and Software Locks

Manufacturers frequently employ technical barriers that make independent repairs nearly impossible for everyday consumers. The regulatory text highlights specific tactics, including the use of software locks that render replacement parts non-functional unless remotely paired by the original maker. Additionally, displaying warning pop-ups on device screens after an independent fix is flagged as a tactic designed to scare consumers away from third-party technicians.

As MyBroadband detailed, original equipment manufacturers are expected to grant independent service providers access to genuine spare parts, diagnostic tools, service manuals, and software calibrations. The Commission emphasized that requiring technicians to use manufacturer-branded diagnostic tools when standard alternatives work safely restricts market competition.

Evaluating Dominance and Pricing Justifications

The framework does not introduce brand-new legislation but relies on existing provisions within the Competition Act. Dominant original equipment manufacturers facing scrutiny over excessive spare-part pricing must justify their cost structures. The Commission evaluates every complaint individually based on specific facts and evidence.

Restrictions are not automatically deemed illegal under the guidelines. Manufacturers retain the opportunity to justify policies if they prove the measures are necessary to protect consumer safety, safeguard intellectual property, improve technology, or comply with legal requirements. However, where dominance is established, the onus rests on the manufacturer to prove reasonable pricing.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.