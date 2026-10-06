Ex-Officers Teach Free Public Cram School in Rural Kagoshima

In April 2025, the town of Higashikushira in Kagoshima Prefecture launched a municipal tutoring program, known as a public cram school, to address a shortage of local educational options. Operating twice a week across two local schools for elementary students in the third grade and above, the tuition-free initiative requires only a 3,000-yen fee for textbooks and relies on former members of the Self-Defense Forces and the police force to teach.

The Municipal Tutoring Strategy

Cost Structure: Monthly tuition is completely free, with families paying a one-time 3,000-yen fee strictly for instructional textbooks.

Monthly tuition is completely free, with families paying a one-time 3,000-yen fee strictly for instructional textbooks. Staffing Model: Instruction is led by municipal community revitalization volunteers with professional backgrounds in defense and law enforcement.

Instruction is led by municipal community revitalization volunteers with professional backgrounds in defense and law enforcement. Program Expansion: Following the initial elementary launch, the town expanded the model in September 2025 to include dedicated sessions for junior high school third-year students preparing for high school entrance examinations.

Addressing Rural Educational Disparities in Higashikushira

Regional areas in Japan frequently face a distinct geographic hurdle regarding supplementary education, as private cram schools tend to cluster in major urban centers. In Higashikushira, children previously had to travel long distances to reach neighboring towns to access similar academic support, creating a barrier for families without reliable transportation.

Teruyuki Kotsunoda, administrative division manager for the Higashikushira Board of Education, detailed the local impetus behind the municipal effort to fnn.jp. There are few cram schools in Higashikushira, and many children attend schools in neighboring towns, Kotsunoda noted, pointing out the logistical hurdles for families living far from commercial education hubs.

To bypass these structural limitations, the town education committee established an in-house program utilizing public facilities. Elementary sessions take place directly within school libraries, while older students preparing for high school entrance exams utilize designated municipal office conference rooms for evening study sessions.

Nontraditional Instructors Shape the Classroom

The staffing approach relies on two municipal community revitalization cooperators who joined the town’s education administration in April 2026: 22-year-old Kotaro Yoshino and 41-year-old Yonin Morizono. Yoshino, whose professional background is in the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, stepped into the teaching role to support younger students, noting his familiarity with children through younger siblings. Morizono brings diverse work experience, including a background as a police officer and involvement in youth Kendo instruction.

Every afternoon at 3:00 p.m., the two instructors head to the local elementary school library to guide students through textbook reviews of regular school material. At Kashiwabara Elementary School, approximately 30 percent of all students in the third grade and above currently participate in the municipal classes.

Both instructors emphasize a balance between structured discipline and an accessible learning environment. Yoshino stated an objective to keep the sessions enjoyable while maintaining classroom standards, and Morizono expressed hope that the academic habits formed in the municipal rooms will eventually extend to home study environments.

Implementation Detail Elementary School Program Junior High School Program Launch Date April 2025 September 2025 Target Audience Grade 3 and above Grade 3 (Exam candidates) Venue Local elementary school libraries Town office conference rooms Frequency Twice weekly Regular scheduled sessions Financial Cost 3,000 yen (Textbooks only) 3,000 yen (Textbooks only)

Participant Response and Household Financial Relief

Feedback from enrolled students indicates immediate engagement with the format. Participants report that the municipal classes provide access to slightly more advanced material than standard school instruction while offering an interactive environment with peers.

Parents have responded positively to the program, pointing to relief from both daily transportation logistics and rising household expenses. Amid broader inflationary pressures on consumer goods, the absence of monthly tuition fees provides a tangible financial buffer for local families.

Other municipalities in Kagoshima Prefecture, including Tokunoshima and Wadomari, are pursuing similar public education models as rural districts search for scalable ways to maintain academic equity without relying on expensive private commercial infrastructure.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.