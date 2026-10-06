Billy Joel Gives Reassuring Health Update After Brain Surgery for NPH

Billy Joel has offered a reassuring health update regarding his ongoing recovery from normal pressure hydrocephalus, telling listeners on SiriusXM’s The Billy Joel Channel that he is doing well after brain surgery and wants fans to stop assuming the worst about his condition.

The 77-year-old music legend spoke about his medical status after months of public questions regarding whether he would ever return to the stage. Joel was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, commonly known as NPH, in 2025 after worsening balance problems contributed to a series of canceled concerts. The condition involves an abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, which can impact walking, memory, and cognitive function. Joel also noted that he noticed a rocking motion like being on a boat and wasn’t steady on his feet before seeking a diagnosis from a neurologist for what used to be called water on the brain. While acknowledging that the phrase “brain disorder” sounds alarming, Joel noted that his day-to-day reality is considerably more stable than many headlines have implied.

Joel explained that the physical strain of loud live performances ultimately forced him to step back from touring. “The doctors told me because of my job, which is playing rock and roll music very loud, that it was giving me something like a concussion every time I did a show,” Joel told SiriusXM. He added that the continuous strain was damaging his brain nerves and warned that pushing forward could cause further cell loss, making a break essential for his recovery.

Surgical Treatment and Recovery

The medical fallout first became visible to fans on February 22, 2025, during a concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, where Joel fell down near the end of his performance of “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me.” Though he initially played off the incident as a joke, it was a direct manifestation of NPH. Three months later, his team announced the diagnosis and the cancellation of his remaining tour dates, noting that the condition had severely affected his hearing, vision, and balance. “This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance,” reads a statement from Joel’s team.

Photo: aol.com

Initially, Joel resisted medical advice to undergo surgery. The singer balked when doctors suggested drilling into his skull to implant a drainage shunt. “I said, ‘Nah, I think I’ll pass on that,’” Joel recalled, adding, “I didn’t want to do that.” However, after researching the procedure further, he realized it could alleviate fluid pressure and protect his cognitive health. “I read up on it and I realized it can help improve your balance and can help your memory,” Joel said. “You know, I don’t want to lose my marbles.”

Following the surgery to implant the shunt, Joel reported tangible improvements. He noted that his memory, balance, and general ability to function have all grown stronger, though he continues to attend physical therapy under strict medical guidance to avoid over-stressing his system. Joel said he’s still doing physical therapy because “they don’t want me to stress too much,” and he’s “doing whatever it is they tell me to do because I don’t want to lose it.”

Future Outlook and Public Appearances

Despite his cautious approach to touring, Joel has not ruled out future music-making. However, he remains steadfast in refusing to rush back into a full touring schedule until medical professionals confirm it is safe.

Photo: rollingstone.com

Away from the spotlight, Joel has embraced a quieter routine centered around his wife, Alexis Roderick, their two daughters, and his adult daughter, Alexa Ray Joel. Rather than focusing on a race back to the stage, he is prioritizing treatment, listening to his doctors, and protecting his long-term health.

“I know people have heard, ‘Oh, he’s got a brain disorder,’ and I’m okay,” Joel told SiriusXM listeners. “I just want people to know, don’t worry about me. I’m not going anywhere. I’m here. I’m still here.”