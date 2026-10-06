David Grodnick Shot Wife and Daughter Before Suicide in New Jersey

In Montgomery Township, New Jersey, a family of three was found dead inside a residence on Wild Azalea Lane following a welfare check by local law enforcement. Authorities determined that 61-year-old David Grodnick shot and killed his wife, Lora Grodnick, and their 24-year-old daughter, Sloane Grodnick, before taking his own life.

The sequence of events began on October 1 when the family could not be reached, prompting police to visit the property for an initial check. Officers found the home empty, but returned the following day to gain entry. Inside the residence, investigators discovered the bodies of Lora and Sloane Grodnick in separate rooms. David Grodnick was found deceased in another section of the house with a firearm nearby.

Forensic Findings and Professional Backgrounds of the Victims

Following post-mortem examinations, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the classification of the deaths. The fatal injuries sustained by Lora and Sloane Grodnick were determined to be gunshot wounds to the head, officially ruling their deaths as homicides. David Grodnick also died from a gunshot wound to the head, though law enforcement recorded his manner of death as suicide.

The victims held active careers and academic pursuits prior to the incident. Sloane Grodnick was a 24-year-old graduate student studying art at the Rhode Island School of Design, having previously graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design. David Grodnick, aged 61, worked as a senior vice president and underwriting legal counsel at a commercial real estate transactions insurance firm.

Investigation Status and Public Safety Assurances

Authorities emphasized that the episode was an isolated incident, confirming that no ongoing threat exists to the general public. The formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting remains active.

Photo: aydindenge.com.tr

Individual Age Occupation / Education Manner of Death David Grodnick 61 Senior VP & Underwriting Legal Counsel Suicide Lora Grodnick Not Disclosed Not Disclosed Homicide Sloane Grodnick 24 Graduate Student, Rhode Island School of Design Homicide

Investigators continue to process evidence gathered from the Wild Azalea Lane property.