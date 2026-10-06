Putin Believes European Support for Ukraine Will Collapse by Spring

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes European willingness to support Ukraine could collapse by spring, according to a Washington Post report.

A War of Attrition on Two Fronts

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has fundamentally evolved into a grinding war of attrition affecting both the besieged nation and the broader European continent, according to Russian and European officials cited by The Washington Post. Putin has shown zero interest in dropping his core demands in exchange for ending the hostilities. Instead, the Kremlin is actively targeting civilian infrastructure in Kyiv to destabilize the Ukrainian state and make daily life increasingly unlivable.

Beyond direct military strikes, Moscow is waging a shadow war designed to soften European resolve. German intelligence has warned about persistent cyberattacks, online disinformation campaigns, and sabotage operations orchestrated by Russia. Federal Intelligence Service chief Martin Jaeger recently cautioned German lawmakers about these hostile measures. Germany recently announced $1.5 billion in new aid to Ukraine to counter these mounting threats.

Banking on Fiscal Strain and Political Shifts

The Kremlin’s strategy relies heavily on internal European vulnerabilities, particularly as far-right political parties in countries like France and Germany gain ground in elections. These factions frequently oppose ongoing financial aid to Ukraine as their home nations grapple with fiscal crises.

“Look at what’s happening with the economy,” Putin remarked at a recent gathering, pointing to mounting pressures on social policy and living standards across major European states. He argued that these governments will eventually be forced to shift their citizens’ attention away from domestic troubles toward external affairs, predicting that Western support will ultimately “fall apart by themselves.”

Meanwhile, the domestic cost of the invasion for Russia continues to mount. Moscow has been forced to raise taxes to help fund a $202 billion war budget, a level of expenditure that has effectively wiped out economic growth.

Key Factor Detail Impact Estimated Russian War Budget $202 billion Wiped out domestic economic growth and forced tax hikes Recent German Aid Package $1.5 billion Countering Russian pressure and civilian infrastructure attacks Primary Kremlin Objective Collapse European support by spring Leveraging far-right political gains and fiscal anxiety

“The Russian leadership is concerned that the level of involvement of Europe in the conflict is constantly growing,” a Russian academic told The Washington Post. “And of course Moscow would like to stop the process somehow.”