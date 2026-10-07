Spanish government approves two new housing decree-laws with zero-interest loans

Following the rejection of two housing decrees by the Spanish Congress, President of the Government Pedro Sánchez’s government approved two new royal decree-laws incorporating modifications following the earlier legislative failure and ahead of the November 29 elections.

The swift executive action follows an intense political standoff over the nation’s escalating housing affordability crisis. The package mirrors measures defeated in Parliament last week, designed to halt evictions and introduce sweeping market interventions.

Revamped Decrees Target Evictions and Introduce Zero-Interest Mortgages

The first of the two approved texts takes effect immediately, allowing legal defense teams to halt pending evictions for vulnerable tenants. According to Infobae, this version includes a newly added €10,000 million financial mechanism named “Tu Casa,” which supplies zero-interest state-backed loans of up to €50,000 without age limits for first-time homebuyers.

Tenants will see income tax deductions on rental payments, amounting to roughly €1,000 annually for a typical monthly rent of €800.

The legislative package also establishes Casa 47, a state housing and land enterprise tasked with acquiring thousands of properties from the Social Security administration to expand public housing stocks.

Navigating the Diputación Permanente Amid Parliamentary Dissolution

With Parliament dissolved for the snap general election, formal legislative review shifts to the Diputación Permanente, a permanent parliamentary deputation representing parties proportionally on a smaller scale. As Perfil reported via Ronda de Corresponsales, the administration structured the modified decrees to capture a working majority within this smaller body that eluded them during the full congressional vote.

Measure Category Key Component Financial Allocation / Impact First-Time Homebuying “Tu Casa” Loans €10,000 million total pool; up to €50,000 per loan at zero interest. Rental Relief Tax Deductions & Subsidies Approx. €1,000 annual deduction for a standard €800 monthly rent. Public Stock Expansion Casa 47 Enterprise Acquisition of thousands of Social Security properties. Construction & Social Funds Industrial Guarantees €280 million for industrialized building; €400 million social impact fund.

Sánchez defended the executive intervention during his press conference, comparing it directly to past energy market interventions. “Intervened in the energy market with the Iberian solution, and it worked. He added that the government refuses to allow further evictions akin to the high-profile case of Maricarmen.”

Photo: EL PAÍS

Political Fallout and Legal Challenges Ahead

The executive strategy has intensified the political battle lines ahead of the November 29 ballot. Opposition parties, including the Partido Popular (PP) and Vox, have condemned the reissuance of the decrees. Meanwhile, questions persist regarding the legal viability of bypassing Parliament through emergency decrees for an issue spanning a housing deficit.

Legal analysts highlighted by Perfil note that the decrees face imminent judicial scrutiny. The Supreme Court will ultimately evaluate whether the conditions met the strict legal threshold of “extraordinary and urgent necessity” required for royal decree-laws, setting up a potential constitutional clash over executive overreach as Spain enters its official electoral cycle.