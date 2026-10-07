Hubert Proulx and Ruba Ghazal’s Adorable Moment at Quebec Solidaire Election Event

Quebec solidaire spokesperson Ruba Ghazal celebrated her third mandate as a member of the National Assembly for the riding of Mercier, sharing a tender onstage moment with her partner, actor Hubert Proulx.

The Bottom Line

Actor Hubert Proulx joined his partner, Ruba Ghazal, on stage to share a public embrace following her third-term victory in Mercier.

The couple has been together since 2021, after Proulx initially reached out via social media.

While Ghazal celebrated her political milestone, Proulx previously gained social media attention for humorous campaign-trail posts alongside her electoral posters.

An Onstage Celebration in Mercier

The evening culminated with a public display of affection as Hubert Proulx joined Ruba Ghazal on stage during the Québec solidaire election night gathering. Following the embrace, the couple greeted the gathered crowd before leaving the stage.

«Ruba Ghazal? Je me suis dit ça s’peut pas, mon IA a halluciné!»: David Proulx a testé les candidats

The public appearance stood in contrast to their usual low-profile relationship dynamic. The comédien was present to support his partner at the political gathering.

Humor and Social Media Beginnings

While the election night offered a traditional romantic moment, the couple’s public image often leans toward humor. Accompanied by Roch Voisine’s song “Hélène” and a digital heart, the post joked about spending “quality time” together amid a demanding campaign schedule. The popular actor shared an Instagram story featuring a selfie where he proudly posed alongside an electoral poster of his partner during the electoral campaign.

Photo: europesays.com

Their relationship dates back to 2021. The initial outreach began when the actor decided to send a direct message proposing a romantic date, though he initially received an automated response from her political team before successfully connecting.

Event / Milestone Details Source Relationship Beginning Formed in 2021 after initial social media outreach. Noovo Moi / Europesays Electoral Victory Ruba Ghazal re-elected for a third term in Mercier. Noovo Moi / Europesays Campaign Humor Hubert Proulx posts a satirical “date” with a campaign poster. Mondedestars Cultural Outing Ghazal attends a screening of the documentary Pauline Julien, Femme pays. Mondedestars

Balancing Public Office and Personal Life

Maintaining a relationship in the public eye demands juggling difficult schedules. Ruba Ghazal previously acknowledged during an appearance on the Datestable podcast that combining political life and a romantic relationship presents quite a challenge, noting her responsibilities as the sole woman leading a political party in Quebec.

«Ruba Ghazal? Je me suis dit ça s’peut pas, mon IA a halluciné!!»: David Proulx a testé les candi…

Pas juste parce que c’est Hubert et qu’il est comédien. Je suis vraiment fan de l’homme. During another appearance on the Party Pyjama podcast, hosted by Marina Bastarache and Maxime Gibeault, she described herself as a genuine fan of her partner.

While Proulx marked the election results with his onstage appearance, Ghazal also took a brief respite from political duties during the broader campaign period to attend a screening of Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette’s documentary Pauline Julien, Femme pays alongside her team, describing the biographical film as deeply inspiring.