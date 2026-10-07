Silver Pines receives positive reviews ahead of October 8 release

Metroidvania Silver Pines Targets PlayStation 5 and PC

Silver Pines zadebiutuje 8 października tego roku na pecetach oraz konsolach PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch oraz Nintendo Switch 2, jak podaje GRYOnline.pl. The side-scrolling horror title pits private investigator Red Walker against a horde of monsters inside a mysterious town.

Critical Reception and Platform Metacritic Scores

PlayStation 5 reviews place the game at a 91 percent average across five opinions, while the personal computer edition sits at an 85 percent average from 11 reviews on Metacritic. Individual evaluations for other platform versions hover near 90 percent. For comparison, the widely discussed Resident Evil Requiem holds a current overall review average of 89 percent. Silver Pines edges close to those figures just two days before its official commercial release.

Silver Pines Review – Is This Survival Horror Worth Your Time? | Demo Analysis

Psychological Atmosphere and Detective Storyline

Reviewers draw direct parallels between the Wych Elm production and the Silent Hill series alongside the films of director David Lynch. DualShockers reviewer Stephanie Watel stated that the game “tones in them, immersing the player in an experience that is unusually familiar in the best sense of the word, while maintaining its own character.” The narrative centers on Red Walker arriving in the titular town to locate a missing musician, encountering both local mysteries and hostile creatures.

Combat Division and Future Player Verification

Not all critics responded with uniform praise toward the combat model and boss encounters, noting friction in those specific gameplay loops. While early critical scores align with major survival horror releases of the year, the ultimate verdict remains with the consumer base as the October release date arrives.