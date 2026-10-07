Donald Trump comments on Iran destroying Los Angeles draw California backlash

US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks suggesting Iran could destroy Los Angeles and San Diego as a minor price to pay for global security have sparked sharp condemnation from California officials, while White House aides defend the statements as media misrepresentation.

During a campaign rally in the Nebraska countryside earlier this week, Donald Trump delivered a meandering speech touching on the ongoing conflict with Iran. The American president argued that a temporary spike in gasoline prices serves as a necessary cost to shield the nation from nuclear threats. According to Xinhua, the president told his audience that he wanted to secure a decisive victory in the upcoming November midterm elections, framing foreign conflict in stark terms.

They can destroy a city, let them destroy Los Angeles, let them destroy San Diego, the president stated, calling it a very small price to pay to preserve national security, as reported by the Los Angeles Times and highlighted by Le Devoir.

Political Outcry Across California’s Leadership

The remarks drew swift and fierce rebukes from Democratic leadership across the Golden State. California Governor Gavin Newsom took to the social media platform X to brand the comments as dangerous and unhinged. Newsom noted that after previously deploying the National Guard and Marines into California, the president now appeared to invite foreign adversaries to target major American population centers.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass joined the condemnation, emphasizing that a president’s core duty is safeguarding citizens rather than actively encouraging foreign aggression against domestic soil. Meanwhile, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria rejected the notion that his municipality could ever be treated as expendable.

San Diego is not collateral damage, Gloria posted on X, urging the administration to keep the city out of irresponsible war rhetoric. The backlash crossed party lines in competitive districts. Jim Desmond, a Republican candidate running to represent the San Diego area in Congress, publicly broke with the president, stating on X that no American city is sacrificial and no family should be treated as collateral damage.

Photo: ledevoir.com

Aggressive Pushback from White House Officials Occurs

The administration pushed back aggressively against the mounting criticism. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung accused media outlets of manufacturing a panic and taking the president’s statements entirely out of context.

The presidential communications team insisted on social media that the speech merely highlighted the existential threat a nuclear-armed Iran would pose to West Coast cities if American deterrence failed. According to the White House, the president was arguing that current policies successfully prevent such catastrophic outcomes rather than inviting them.

President Donald Trump facing backlash after suggesting Iran can 'take out' 2 California cities

Official / Spokesperson Affiliation Core Stance on Remarks Gavin Newsom Governor of California (Democrat) Condemned comments as dangerous and potentially treasonous. Karen Bass Mayor of Los Angeles (Democrat) Stated the remarks compromise municipal safety and threaten citizens. Todd Gloria Mayor of San Diego (Democrat) Argued the city is not a disposable collateral damage asset. Jim Desmond Congressional Candidate (Republican) Disapproved of the rhetoric, stressing the duty to protect the homeland. Steven Cheung White House Communications Director Defended the speech, stating media reports were detached from reality.