Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong Eliminated on Mariah Carey Night

Ciara Miller was eliminated from season 35 of Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, October 6, following a Mariah Carey themed evening where Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas earned the highest score of the competition with a waltz to If It’s Over.

Twelve pairs hit the dance floor on October 6, 2026, for a night dedicated entirely to Mariah Carey and her 19 No. 1 hits. The live show featured video messages from Carey herself cheering on the contestants before they performed. But the evening concluded with a departure marking the second week in a row that the ABC competition ended with a shocking elimination, following Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart leaving the previous week during Yacht Rock Night.

Each viewer is allowed up to 10 votes per couple through voting methods via the official network website and text messaging. Live voting takes place during the East Coast airing of each show and ends shortly after the final performance, meaning West Coast viewers must cast votes between 5 p.m. PT and roughly 6:45 p.m. PT.

Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong received the lowest amount of combined viewer votes and judges’ scores, sending the Summer House star home. The couple had performed a jazz routine to Emotions that took the reality star back to high school and incorporated core jazz steps including a pirouette. Despite the praise, the combined tallies placed them in jeopardy alongside Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson as well as Jackson Olson and Emma Slater, ultimately resulting in their exit.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas Take the Top Score With an Exquisite Waltz

While the bottom of the leaderboard saw heartbreak, the top achieved a milestone for the season. Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas performed a waltz to If It’s Over that drew deep emotional reactions from the judges.

It was just so good. The artistry and emotion, you transported me into another world and I feel like right now the world needs that kind of beauty. Carrie Ann Inaba, Judge

Trio of Couples Share the Early High Score With Matching Eight Paddles

Before Higgins took the stage, a fierce battle for the top spot unfolded when three separate couples earned matching 24 out of 30 scores consecutively. Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach performed a rumba to Anytime You Need a Friend , which marked Ezra’s highest score of the season thus far.

That was masterful. That was beautiful. So sharp, so in control, so dynamic. Carrie Ann Inaba, Judge

Jenna Dewan rounded out the trio of 24s by performing a rumba to My All alongside Val Chmerkovskiy.

Photo: tvinsider.com

Full Week 4 Leaderboard and Standings

Couple Dance & Song Score Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas Waltz ( If It’s Over ) 25/30 Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy Rumba ( My All ) 24/30 Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach Rumba ( Anytime You Need a Friend ) 24/30 Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson Tango ( It’s Like That ) 24/30 Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov Rumba ( Hero ) 23/30 Tyler Cameron & Sharna Burgess Carey Night Routine 21/30 Ciara Miller & Brandon Armstrong Jazz ( Emotions ) 21/30 (Eliminated) Jackson Olson & Emma Slater Carey Night Routine 21/30 Julia Stiles & Ezra Sosa Carey Night Routine 21/30 Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik Jazz ( Fantasy ) 20/30 Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold Carey Night Routine 19/30 Guillermo Rodriguez & Witney Carson Samba ( Obsessed ) 13/30

The returning contestants are looking forward to perfecting their dance routines and competing again in the next round, with their hopes of returning to the competition still very much alive.