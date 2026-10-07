Small Bathroom Transformation: Psychedelic Wallpaper & Corner Mirror Magic

How a Tiny 40-Square-Foot Townhouse Bathroom Gained Depth Through Design

In a townhouse bathroom measuring just 40 square feet, architect Julia Gallagher of JAGA Studio confronted a space where a poorly positioned toilet prevented the door from fully opening. Collaborating with her cousin Amma Phaff, Gallagher resolved the cramped layout by relocating the toilet, swapping a speckled stainless steel model for a porcelain version, and installing a corner mirror alongside mood ring wallpaper. Before the redesign, the space was beige and ugly, prompting the need for magical decor to create a fun powder room.

Untangling Layout Constraints in a Compact Powder Room

The renovation tackled multiple structural and aesthetic hurdles simultaneously. To optimize the square footage, the design team eliminated the original vanity entirely. They replaced it with a wall-mounted porcelain sink, clearing physical floor space and improving movement within the tight perimeter. Maximizing functionality and organization is essential when dealing with such limited space.

Photo: apartmenttherapy.com

The floor treatment added another layer of design coordination. Gallagher laid matte ceramic tiles in a warm burgundy shade, complete with matching grout. This hue directly complemented one of the distinct color bands within the wall covering.

Selecting Mood Ring Wallpaper and Fabricating the Corner Mirror

From the outset of the project, the cousins agreed on incorporating colorful wall treatments and a corner mirror. Julia and Amma grew up under the creative influence of their grandmother, whose fearless use of color inspires them to always surround themselves with creativity. Amma wanted her home to reflect that energy from the moment anyone walked through the door. Gallagher selected a mood ring pattern that covered both the walls and the ceiling. Describing the visual texture, Gallagher noted that it “feels like a cross-section of Bubble Yum bubblegum.”

Budget-Friendly Transformation: Small Bathroom Makeover with Striking Statement Wallpaper!

Installing the intended corner mirror proved to be the most technically difficult phase of the transformation. Once completed, however, the intentional placement of the mirror shifted the visual boundaries of the room, making the small space immediately feel larger and opening up the experience of the room.

The resulting interior transformed the utilitarian room into what Gallagher characterized as a “joyful little jewel box hidden inside the home,” with the layout and wallpaper truly transforming the functionality and experience while adding warmth and fun.