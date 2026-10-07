Oil Rises as Middle East Attacks and Supply Disruptions Revive Market Fears

Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as ongoing attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis against Saudi energy infrastructure renewed market fears regarding Middle Eastern supply stability, according to CNBC reporting. International benchmark Brent crude for December delivery climbed 1.17% to $101.76 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for November advanced 1.26% to $90.57 per barrel.

Market Implications and Strategic Realities

Physical supply recovery continues globally, but geopolitical risk premiums remain embedded in futures pricing due to persistent regional hostilities.

Saudi energy infrastructure remains vulnerable to long-range aerial assaults, complicating export logistics across critical regional pipelines.

Tanker logistics through the Strait of Hormuz operate well below historical efficiency baselines, driving up voyage times and operational freight costs.

Infrastructure Vulnerability and Houthi Targeting of Saudi Facilities

The latest price upward pressure directly contrasts with recovering physical output figures from the Persian Gulf. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman noted that throughput via the East-West Pipeline reached 5.8 million barrels as of Tuesday morning, restoring a vital bypass route following early-September physical damage. However, market sentiment quickly soured after the Saudi aviation authority confirmed that airports in Jazan and Najran were targeted in two separate attacks amid intensifying hostilities between the kingdom and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement.

Energy analysts point out that the geographical reach of these strikes keeps systemic risk elevated. Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer of Zaye Capital Markets, observed that the market remains caught between improving physical supply metrics and persistent geopolitical volatility. Meanwhile, Samer Hasn, senior market analyst at XS.com, emphasized that the Houthis retain the sustained capability to target oil facilities hundreds of kilometers from the border, keeping the threat of large-scale crude supply disruptions prominent.

Photo: Oilprice

Diverging Shipping Metrics Across the Strait of Hormuz

While pipeline recoveries have eased immediate bottleneck concerns, maritime data reveals that seaborne logistics are far from standardized. Data compiled by Standard Chartered indicates that while total Gulf crude and condensate exports rebounded to roughly 16.5 million barrels per day in September—broadly matching pre-war volumes—only 60% of those shipments crossed the Strait of Hormuz, down significantly from the historical 83% pre-war baseline.

Exporters have increasingly relied on complex vessel-intensive chains of ship-to-ship transfers and alternative Red Sea routes. This workaround infrastructure has saturated available transfer capacity, lengthened voyage times, and kept both freight and security costs elevated across the board. Seaborne crude exports from Iran have concurrently fallen to near zero following tightened U.S. naval enforcement, altering traditional regional chokehold dynamics.

Photo: WSJ

Crude Benchmark / Route Pricing / Volume Metric Percentage Change Brent Crude (December Delivery) $101.76 per barrel +1.17% West Texas Intermediate (November Delivery) $90.57 per barrel +1.26% East-West Pipeline Throughput 5.8 million barrels (as of Tuesday) N/A (Volume metric) Gulf Exports (Excl. Iran, September) ~16.5 million barrels per day Rebounded to pre-war levels

Macroeconomic Counterweights and Global Inventory Pressures

Conversely, financial markets weighed these supply-side constraints against potential international inventory releases. This policy intervention successfully countered immediate panic, though analysts like Mukesh Sahdev of X Analysts note that spot prices will likely remain anchored near the $100 threshold absent a material regional de-escalation.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.