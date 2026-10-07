Veteran ABC News Presenter Richard Morecroft Dies at 70 After Cancer Diagnosis

Veteran ABC news presenter Richard Morecroft has died at the age of 70 on the New South Wales South Coast following a cancer diagnosis earlier in the year, leaving behind a profound legacy as one of Australia’s trusted and familiar television broadcasters.

The Essential Facts at a Glance

The News: Richard Morecroft passed away at age 70 on the NSW South Coast, with his partner Alison Mackay at his side.

Richard Morecroft passed away at age 70 on the NSW South Coast, with his partner Alison Mackay at his side. The Career: He anchored the ABC 7pm NSW news bulletin for nearly two decades from 1983 to 2002, alongside presenting Behind the News and SBS’s Letters and Numbers.

He anchored the ABC 7pm NSW news bulletin for nearly two decades from 1983 to 2002, alongside presenting Behind the News and SBS’s Letters and Numbers. The Tributes: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Leigh Sales, and Geraldine Doogue remembered him as a consummate professional and a figure of absolute trust.

A Consummate Professional on the ABC Desk

Morecroft spent almost twenty years leading the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s nightly NSW news bulletin. He anchored the bulletin from 1983 until 2002 after taking over the desk from James Dibble. Born in Market Harborough, England, in 1956, he migrated to Adelaide with his family at the age of 10. After studying English and drama at the University of Adelaide, he worked at the university’s campus radio station before joining the ABC, initially presenting the Adelaide news bulletin.

Geraldine Doogue, who co-hosted The National with Morecroft in 1985 when the bulletin expanded to an hour-long program, told 702 ABC Sydney that his professionalism defined his legacy. Doogue noted that he had a strong sense of what ABC authority should be and modeled it effortlessly while looking out for journalists who were new to the environment. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described Morecroft as a great Australian, stating that he combined consummate professionalism with unyielding humanity to become a figure of absolute trust who guided audiences through good times and bad.

Veteran news anchor Richard Morecroft dies aged 70 | ABC NEWS

Broadening Horizons Across Public Broadcasting Networks

The SBS quiz show Letters and Numbers between 2010 and 2012, helming 450 episodes that continued to run in repeat broadcasts. SBS Managing Director Jane Palfreyman noted that Morecroft brought warmth, intelligence, and a dry wit to the program, introducing a generation of viewers to the joy of words and numbers.

ABC Managing Director Hugh Marks remarked that Morecroft’s intelligence, warmth, and professionalism made him a trusted presence in the lives of Australians and an enduring part of the broadcaster’s history. Meanwhile, mathematical presenter Lily Serna credited Morecroft with showing her the ropes with patience and grace during her first television job on the SBS game show.

Veteran TV personality Richard Morecroft dies, aged 70

Environmental Advocacy and Life Beyond the Studio

Away from the television screen, Morecroft maintained a deep commitment to the natural environment and the arts. Prime Minister Albanese also highlighted a famous newsroom anecdote, recalling that Morecroft used to keep a baby flying fox safe beneath his desk while presenting the evening news.

Morecroft eventually relocated to the NSW South Coast, which colleagues described as his personal cathedral. Alongside his partner of 36 years, Alison Mackay, whom he met on holiday in Far North Queensland in 1990, he pursued an acclaimed career as a landscape photographer whose work entered the collection of Australia’s Parliament House. His family shared the news of his passing in a statement on Instagram, noting that he died at a time of his choosing after facing his diagnosis earlier in the year.

Photo: The Guardian

Broadcasting Role Network Tenure / Years Active ABC News NSW Anchor ABC 1983 – 2002 Behind the News (BTN) Presenter ABC 1980s Letters and Numbers Host SBS 2010 – 2012

Lasting Tributes from Fellow Journalists

Colleagues across the Australian media shared deep personal reflections following the announcement. ABC presenter Leigh Sales, who first watched Morecroft on television while at school in the 1980s, recalled him checking in as a welcoming mentor when she arrived in the Sydney newsroom as a 22-year-old junior reporter. Sales described him on the ABC broadcast as pure class in every way, noting that he remained full of life, adored nature and art, and treated everyone with consistent kindness.

Former presenter Keith Conlon, who worked alongside Morecroft at an Adelaide student radio station in the 1970s, remembered him as an articulate and intelligent arts student who possessed a considered way of talking and a distinct twinkle in his eye. ABC News NSW presenter Jeremy Fernandez added that Morecroft served as a model for wearing success and popularity with grace and humility, never letting the business of media dim his enthusiasm for people and the world around him.

Veteran TV personality Richard Morecroft dies, aged 70