6th Dronebot Festival opens in Yangju on October 30

The sixth annual Dronebot Festival opens on October 30 for a three-day run at the Ganap-ri Airfield in Gwangjeok-myeon, featuring advanced unmanned military systems, tactical demonstrations, and evening drone light shows co-hosted by Gyeonggi Province, Yangju City, and the Ground Operations Command.

Festival Schedule and Daily Highlights

Opening Day (October 30): Features the Yangju City Choir, a nanta performance by the Yangju City Chamber of Commerce, Army aviation congratulatory flights, a Capital Defense Command motorcycle parade, and special martial arts demonstrations.

Features the Yangju City Choir, a nanta performance by the Yangju City Chamber of Commerce, Army aviation congratulatory flights, a Capital Defense Command motorcycle parade, and special martial arts demonstrations. Tactical Demonstrations (October 31): High-level drone tactical demonstrations by the Army Information School highlight defense unmanned power, alongside local resident performances and a drone-and-fireworks night show.

High-level drone tactical demonstrations by the Army Information School highlight defense unmanned power, alongside local resident performances and a drone-and-fireworks night show. Closing Day (November 1): Wraps up with Surion helicopter boarding experiences, dronebot competition awards, and the official closing ceremony.

Beyond the formal military displays, organizers have arranged roughly 30 interactive experience booths for attendees.

Visitors can ride in military armored vehicles and Capital Defense Command motorcycles, or try their hand at piloting drones and ground-based robots. Evening schedules on October 30 and 31 feature large-scale drone light shows illuminating the night sky, with fireworks added to the second night.

From K2 tanks to drones… The Dronebot Festival opens in Ganapri, Yangju | #HelloTVNews

The evening program on the opening day also includes a civil-military harmony music concert featuring performances by the Ground Operations Command band, the 1st Corps military band, and singer Mayjin. Meanwhile, the second day shifts some focus to community engagement through local resident talent programs, taekwondo demonstrations, and a town singing contest on a secondary stage.

Event Detail Specification Dates October 30 – November 1 Location Ganap-ri Airfield, Gwangjeok-myeon, Yangju Hosts Gyeonggi Province, Yangju City, Ground Operations Command Key Attractions Drone light shows, military tactical demos, robot experiences

The festival concludes its three-day run on November 1 following the final helicopter boarding slots and the announcement of the dronebot competition winners.