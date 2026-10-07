St. Francis Feast Day Celebrated With Worldwide Animal Blessings

Communities nationwide celebrated the Oct. 4 Feast of St. Francis of Assisi by welcoming pets of all kinds for traditional blessings, highlighting a centuries-old legacy of compassion for animals and the marginalized that bridges multiple Christian denominations.

As the East Bay Times reported from Oakland, local churches and organizations hosted widespread celebrations honoring the patron saint of animals and ecology. Pope Leo XIV proclaimed a special Year of St. Francis of Assisi running from Jan. 10, 2026, to Jan. 10, 2027, marking the 800th anniversary of the saint’s transition.

October 4, 2026 – Holy Eucharist with Sermon for the Feast of St. Francis+Blessing of the Animals

While Catholic parishes organized large community turnouts, Episcopal congregations across the country also participated.

Oakland Event Serves Pets of Homeless Residents

In Oakland, crowds lined up around the block at St. Vincent de Paul on San Pablo Avenue for an event specifically earmarked for the pets of homeless individuals. Father Jayson Landeza presided over the gathering, asking God to bless each animal and owner.

Feast of St Francis – World Animal Day @ Brechin Gardner Memorial Church

Several organizations collaborated to provide free supplies and medical care, including Oakland Animal Services, Project Pet, Asian Health Services, Health Care for the Homeless, Maddie’s Fund, Petco, and St. Vincent de Paul of Alameda County. Attendees received free leashes, harnesses, pet food, toys, and vaccinations for their animals.

Participants shared stories of companionship and rescue. San Leandro resident Angel brought seven Doberman/husky puppies named Floppy, Fingers, Gloves, 4-Eyes, and Canello, while Berkeley resident Kylie brought her pug, Valentine, whom she described as “the best friend I ever had.” Another attendee, Chet from Oakland, brought a four-year-old dog named Flower that he adopted six months prior to prevent her from being euthanized.

Photo: episcopalnewsservice.org

“Our animals are there for us through everything we go through,” Father Landeza remarked, as noted by the East Bay Times. “They give us their love, their comfort and their companionship without asking for anything in return.”

Nationwide Episcopal Blessings Embrace Broad Diversity of Species

The celebrations extended far beyond California. Episcopal churches nationwide invited congregations to bring pets, stuffed animals, or photographs of farm animals and pets unable to travel.

Saint Francis, Pray for Them | Blessing of the Animals Song | St. Francis Feast Day October 4

At Christ Episcopal Church in Lancaster, South Carolina, invitations included hamsters, turtles, birds, snakes, llamas, and giraffes. St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Ooltewah, Tennessee, featured a parade of animals including insects, fish, alpacas, horses, pigs, donkeys, goats, and ducks alongside a petting zoo.

The tradition draws from historical liturgies, including the spoken blessing for animals from The Episcopal Church’s 2022 Book of Occasional Services, which recalls St. Francis moving throughout the world sharing unconditional love for all beings.

Blessing of the Animals, The Feast of St. Francis of Assisi || October 4, 2026

Location Organizing Church / Venue Featured Animals & Activities Oakland, California St. Vincent de Paul (East Bay Times) Dogs, puppies, and cats; free medical care and supplies for pets of homeless residents Ooltewah, Tennessee St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church (Episcopal News Service) Alpacas, llamas, horses, pigs, donkeys, goats, ducks, snakes, and insects; petting zoo Lancaster, South Carolina Christ Episcopal Church (Episcopal News Service) Hamsters, turtles, birds, snakes, llamas, and giraffes Jacksonville, Florida St. John’s Cathedral (Episcopal News Service) K-9 unit demonstrations, reptile education, and rescue pet adoptions