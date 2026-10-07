Home » News » Is It Time for the US to Recognize and Engage with the Taliban?

Five years after the U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban remains firmly in power, prompting consideration of whether the international community should recognize the Taliban.

Moscow Breaks the Diplomatic Ice

The diplomatic landscape shifted in 2025 when the Russian Federation became the first country to formally recognize the Taliban government of Afghanistan, as reported by Modern Tokyo Times. Moscow’s decision broke years of diplomatic freezing by the global community following the Taliban’s return to power. According to Modern Tokyo Times, this move illustrated that attempting to isolate a nation economically does not stop it from forging new regional partnerships, but instead accelerates the creation of alternative geopolitical networks.

Rethinking Western Isolation Strategies

Afghanistan cannot simply be handed a blank cheque, yet maintaining an absolute freeze leaves fewer channels for external influence. Expanding economic relations while keeping targeted diplomatic pressures or sanctions in place offers a viable middle ground. Such an approach opens doors that isolation firmly slams shut, granting other nations leverage through ongoing relationships.

U.S. Talking to Taliban Several Times a Day to Speed Kabul Evacuations

Balancing Trade and Human Rights Obligations

Regional trade with Kabul continues to expand alongside international demands regarding security and human rights obligations. As Modern Tokyo Times noted, nations already maintaining economic or diplomatic ties with Afghanistan must decide whether to deepen those connections. This calculation stems not from an endorsement of Taliban governance, but from the simple geographic and political reality that Afghanistan’s future cannot be separated from the authorities controlling its territory.

The Long-Term Case for International Contact

Refusing meaningful engagement risks leaving Afghanistan permanently trapped between political isolation and severe economic deprivation. Greater contact creates opportunities for gradual evolution over time. Through increased international interaction, commercial exposure, educational exchange, and generational change, political and social shifts may eventually take root.

US-TALIBAN TALKS: Two sides meet in Qatar for 1st time to talk security in Afghanistan

Independent Media Standards and Verification

NPR reported that NPR does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews, noting that anyone making such requests is not an employee or representative of the organization.