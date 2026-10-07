In Tiflis, Georgian-Orthodox Patriarch Shio III and President Micheil Kawelaschwili marked 1,700 years of Christianity in Georgia by emphasizing its foundational role in national identity, while the portal Orthodox Times documented the event.

A Milestone Celebration in the South Caucasus

The capital of Georgia played host to a high-profile anniversary conference earlier this week, drawing a broad assembly of senior religious and political figures. Alongside President Kawelaschwili, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze attended the landmark gathering, which was documented by the portal Orthodox Times and highlighted by the portal Orthodox Times. The sessions commemorated 1,700 years of Christianity in a nation widely recognized as one of the oldest Christian states in the world.

Historians continue to debate the precise chronology, but church tradition marks the year 326 as the definitive turning point. That was when King Mirian III formally established Christianity as the state religion. Patriarch Shio III used his opening address to position Georgia at the crossroads of diverse cultures, arguing that the country and its church have made distinct contributions to global Christian heritage.

Christianity’s Roots in the Republic of Georgia

The Patriarch pointed to enduring principles such as love for God and neighbor, mercy, responsibility, justice, tolerance, and the pursuit of peace. He also emphasized the central place of the family in society, describing it as the primary environment where individuals learn love, loyalty, and mutual care.

Echoes from State Leadership and Historical Resilience

President Kawelaschwili echoed those sentiments in his own address, focusing heavily on how the nation’s faith has shaped its cultural inheritance. He noted that the country preserved its distinct religious and cultural plurality despite centuries of foreign invasions and imperial pressure.

In his remarks, Kawelaschwili credited the Georgian-Orthodox Church with acting as a stabilizing anchor during periods of existential threat.

Both leaders framed these traditional pillars as essential for national resilience, even as the country faces a turbulent political environment.

Key Figure / Entity Role / Affiliation Stated Position on Heritage and Policy Patriarch Shio III Georgian-Orthodox Patriarch Emphasized 1,700 years of Christian values, peace, and the nuclear family as society’s cornerstone. Micheil Kawelaschwili President of Georgia Highlighted the church’s historical role in defending the Georgian language and national identity. Irakli Kobakhidze Prime Minister (Georgian Dream party) Leads a government pursuing closer ties with traditional values while steering away from Brussels.

Geopolitical Divergence and the European Union Question

Simultaneously, the Georgian-Orthodox Church has voiced sharp criticisms regarding certain social developments and legislative initiatives observed in Western nations, specifically those touching on family structures and the LGBT community. In contrast, church leadership and state officials have praised domestic legislation designed to protect traditional family values and shield younger generations from non-traditional lifestyles, framing those measures as a defense of a healthy societal way of life.