Thousands Protest in Milan After Neo-Fascist Assault on Student

A Thousand March Through Milan After Brutal Campus Assault What began as a planned gathering by student collectives transformed into a protest march.

The Demonstration and Route

What was originally planned as a static gathering evolved into a march starting from via Einstein at approximately 18:45. At the head of the procession, high school and university students carried a banner reading Milano antifascista . They were joined by representatives from Anpi, Rifondazione, the Democratic Party, Osa, Uds, neighborhood committees, Cambiare Rotta, and other university groups. A delegation from Giovani di Forza Italia attended the initial assembly to show solidarity but did not participate in the march itself. As the procession turned a corner, participants encountered posters belonging to Blocco Studentesco outside the Verri high school and immediately tore them down. Protestors announced their intention to march all the way to the Università Statale.

Background of the Assault

The protests stem from an incident during the night between September 28 and September 29. According to reports from the Collettivo politico Einstein and accounts gathered by Radio Popolare, a twenty-year-old student was attacked by twelve militants from Blocco Studentesco, a youth organization connected to CasaPound. The assault occurred after the student removed the group’s posters from the walls outside the Einstein scientific high school. The victim was struck in the head with a bottle, hospitalized, and subsequently operated on at the Policlinico for a cranial fracture and trauma, resulting in a one-month prognosis. Following the attack, doctors applied a titanium plate to the student’s head, and the victim’s parents filed a formal complaint with the carabinieri.

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Responses and Political Reacitons

During the mobilization, speakers alternated at the megaphone to denounce what they termed unacceptable tolerance toward extremist groups. Primo Minelli, president of Milan’s Anpi, criticized the political climate surrounding the events, stating that the attackers act with impunity in a climate that tolerates such behavior. Pierfrancesco Majorino, regional group leader for the Democratic Party, and Silvia Pinelli were also present to express solidarity with students active in anti-fascist initiatives. Claudio Genchi, a representative of Rete della Conoscenza, emphasized that the immediate and significant response to such a grave event is a positive sign. Primo Minelli further criticized the current administration, stating that the government is afraid to address anti-fascism or confront its own past linked to the Movimento Sociale, creating a climate that fosters such incidents. Minelli also praised Milan’s mayor for statements made in preceding days, noting that a broader anti-fascist front strengthens democracy. Alessandro Capelli, Milanese secretary of the Democratic Party, and representatives from Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra also participated in the presidium.