Three Senate races shift toward Democrats in Cook ratings

Three Senate races shifted toward Democrats in Cook Political Report ratings on October 6, 2026, boosting the party’s potential pickup count to six seats as midterm elections approach amid widespread voter discontent over the economy and Donald Trump’s policies.

With national attention focused on control of Congress, nonpartisan election handicappers shifted their rating of three Senate races toward Democrats. The adjustments moved Kansas from Lean Republican to a Toss Up, New Hampshire from a Toss Up to Lean Democrat, and North Carolina from Lean Democrat to Likely Democrat, expanding the range of possible Democratic pickups from two up to six seats.

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Cook Political Report Shifts Kansas, New Hampshire, and North Carolina Ratings

The rating changes underscore a shifting electoral map four weeks before November 3, 2026. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to secure a majority in the Senate, where Republicans currently hold a 53-47 advantage.

In Kansas, a seat held by Republicans since 1919 is now contested as incumbent Senator Roger Marshall faces Democrat Adam Hamilton. Recent polling indicates the race is statistically tied or shows Hamilton with a slim lead, fueled in part by registered and self-identified Republicans supporting the Democratic candidate. Similar momentum has appeared in other traditionally red states, including Alaska, Iowa, Ohio, and Texas, where recent surveys show competitive margins or Democratic leads in states Donald Trump won in 2024.

National Polls and Crossover Voters Fuel Democratic Momentum

Democratic leaders have expressed growing optimism about the political environment. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters last week that his party holds the wind in our sails as voters voice frustration with the cost of living.

Americans are frustrated with higher costs and a government they don’t believe is working for them. Chuck Schumer, Democratic Senate Leader, via Fox News

Polling data indicates that Democratic candidates in several red states are peeling off significant shares of registered Republicans. In Kansas, Hamilton has drawn support from registered and self-identified Republicans. Similar patterns have emerged in North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas among non-MAGA Republican voters, according to recent survey data.

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Financial Advantages and Party Strategies as Election Day Approaches

Despite Democratic gains in state polling, Republicans maintain substantial financial firepower. Super PACs aligned with the GOP have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on advertising and voter outreach. The Senate Leadership Fund allocated funding for competitive contests, including spending in Texas to support Republican candidates.

At the same time, analysts note potential hurdles for Democrats, including persistent voter skepticism regarding the Democratic brand and the possibility of a polling undercount of Republican voters similar to previous election cycles.

Cook Political Report Shifts Three Senate Races In Favor Of Democrats

With roughly 30 days remaining until the midterms, both parties are heavily investing in field operations and advertising across key battlegrounds to determine control of both chambers of Congress.