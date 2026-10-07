Cristiano Ronaldo Accuses Jorge Jesus of Breaking Promises in 1740-Word Statement

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence following his sudden departure from the Portugal national team camp during the UEFA Nations League fixtures, releasing a 1,740-statement in which he accused head coach Jorge Jesus of breaking promises regarding playing time.

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International Availability: Ronaldo faces an impending disciplinary review by the Portuguese Football Federation, throwing his immediate international match-day availability into flux.

The Breakdown at the Camp

The controversy ignited during the international break following Portugal’s fixtures against Denmark and Norway. According to coverage from Sözcü, the 41-year-old forward departed the camp prematurely after sitting out matches where he expected to feature. Sözcü noted that Ronaldo claimed head coach Jorge Jesus failed to honor two specific commitments made during private discussions.

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The breaking point arrived on the day of the Norway fixture. During a pre-match meal, a member of the coaching staff approached Ronaldo to inform him he would play for thirty minutes. However, the veteran forward ultimately spent the entire match on the bench. Sözcü noted that Ronaldo viewed this unfulfilled plan as a direct sign of disrespect.

Ronaldo stated that the technical director had promised him 30 minutes of play in the Norway match but did not include him, and after an agreement, the promise made in the press conference was not honored, leading him to leave the camp.

Photo: Fanatik

The Federation’s Intervention and Ronaldo’s Apology

Despite the abrupt exit, Ronaldo confirmed that he has not retired from international football. However, Portuguese Football Federation President Pedro Proenca intercepted that decision on the flight home, persuading the forward to reconsider.

Following his latest departure, Ronaldo offered a public apology to his teammates and the Portuguese public. He emphasized that he accepts any disciplinary actions deemed necessary by the federation, arguing that his status as team captain should not grant him immunity from internal regulations.

Cristiano Ronaldo says Jorge Jesus broke his word 👀 REACTION to his statement | ESPN FC

Metric / Stat Ronaldo International Career Details Total Caps 234 appearances Goals Scored 146 goals Major Honors 2016 European Championship Current Age 41 years old

Jorge Jesus Responds to the Controversy

Addressing the media after the matches, Jorge Jesus maintained a firm stance on squad management. The manager’s post-match comments emphasized authority over tactical decisions, stating that no individual player dictates team selection.

Jesus stated that he, as the coach, had told the player he wouldn’t play, and that he would put him on the bench, with the decision to play for 30 minutes or not resting solely on his judgment, emphasizing that no player could change his mind.

Photo: Sözcü

While reports from CNN Portugal suggested the rift could jeopardize Ronaldo’s future under Jesus’s tenure, the manager insisted that the situation involves a simple misunderstanding. Jesus noted that the door remains open for the forward to return to the squad once club form and physical readiness align, provided any internal disciplinary matters are resolved.

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