Jorge Jesus and FPF Address Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal Future

Following a 2-1 victory over Norway that secured Portugal a spot in the Nations League quarter-finals, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains a central talking point as manager Jorge Jesus addresses mounting speculation, according to Euronews. The group stage was overshadowed by a controversy involving the captain and head coach, which ended with Ronaldo leaving the training camp.

Jorge Jesus Addresses the Future and Past Misunderstandings

In his flash interview after the win over Norway, Jorge Jesus expressed satisfaction with four wins from four matches and stated that it was a matter of waiting for the last two games in the next international window. When asked about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, the coach replied that everything is open and that the captain has to decide his own future .

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Jesus added that if Cristiano is still playing and wants to be in the national team, he sees no reason why he should not be, though it is not his decision alone. Insisting that he bore no resentment, Jesus described the situation as a misunderstanding . During the subsequent press conference, Jesus stressed that if Cristiano is still playing for Al Nassr, will be eligible for selection and that if he wants to return to the national team , the door will be open.

Addressing claims that Ronaldo left the camp because a public apology at a press conference had been pre-agreed but never happened, Jesus angrily called the claim a lie and maintained he did not have to apologise to anyone. He also played down sending Ronaldo to warm up against Norway without bringing him on, noting that it happens to every player , though admitting it was different in Ronaldo’s case due to his status as a symbol .

JESUS: “RONALDO IS A SYMBOL OF PORTUGAL, LET THAT BE CLEAR!” 🗣️ Portugal vs. Norway 🏆 Nations League

Portuguese Football Federation President Supports Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença also minimized the situation, labeling it a misunderstanding while offering praise for the captain. We are talking about the greatest player of all time, a player who has devoted more than two decades to Portuguese football. He will always be part of this team, as long as he is technically able to play. Cristiano knows that. He knows that is how we feel, Proença told RTP.

Proença stated that Ronaldo could have ended his career after the World Cup but chose not to because of the love he has for his national team and added, We will have time and calm to sit down together in the coming weeks and resolve this misunderstanding.

Ronaldo has not yet responded to the coach’s latest statements and has remained discreet on social media, with his last post confirming his departure from the national team camp. Portugal’s next fixtures are scheduled for November, playing first against Denmark at the Braga Stadium and subsequently against Wales in Cardiff.