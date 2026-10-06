Petr Tichý details Czech Association of Film Industry objectives

At the Serial Killer International Festival of TV and Web Series, Barrandov Studios CEO Petr Tichý detailed the newly formed Czech Association of Film Industry objectives, aiming to unite local companies and represent their interests as a brand-new link to the government for incentive schemes and skill development.

Essential Association Objectives

Barrandov Studios CEO Petr Tichý serves as chair of the newly launched Czech Association of Film Industry (UFP).

The organisation debuted publicly earlier this year at Karlovy Vary.

Key focuses include improving incentive scheme predictability, developing workforce skills, and addressing hot topics like artificial intelligence and green filming.

Uniting Czech Production

Speaking during a panel discussion titled “Behind Every Story: Why a Strong Film Industry Matters”, Tichý outlined the core aspirations of the UFP. The association was created to bring together the numerous companies and organisations operating within the domestic film sector. Foreign producers are being encouraged to view the country as more than just a collection of scenic backdrops.

“We have experienced crews, we have world-class carpentry, we have production services, studios and infrastructure – [and yes], we still have unique locations,” Tichý stated during the panel. By consolidating these disparate elements under a single banner, the association intends to streamline representation when dealing with state authorities.

UFP Focus Area Primary Objective Leadership Government Relations Improve suitability and predictability of incentive schemes Petr Tichý (Chair) Workforce Development Train the next generation and place local talent in key roles UFP Modern Production Address artificial intelligence and green filming standards Czech Association of Film Industry

Refining Incentives and Investing in Local Talent

Foreign projects shooting in the region remain closely tied to the topic of financial incentives. Tichý identified the association as a critical new bridge between the industry and the government, designed to secure better terms for international clients.

Beyond financial incentives, the UFP chair emphasized that long-term sustainability requires continuous investment in skill-building. The association aims to place more domestic professionals into key departmental positions on foreign projects while actively training the next generation of filmmakers. Tichý also noted that the organisation provides a formal platform to debate contemporary industry challenges, including the rise of artificial intelligence and the implementation of green filming practices.