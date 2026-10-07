Following a courageous six-year battle with a rare and aggressive Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma, Roberta Lee (Marino) Gore passed away on October 1, 2026, in Bluffton, South Carolina, at the age of 72. According to Legacy.com, the Brooklyn-born entrepreneur, athlete, and matriarch is survived by her husband of 51 years, Bertis Elwood Gore, Jr., her three children, and her loyal lab, Thor.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Legacy Valuation: The family’s preservation of Roberta’s unmeasured culinary recipes—including her Sunday sauce and Sicilian cauliflower pasta—secures an invaluable cultural asset for future generations.

The family’s preservation of Roberta’s unmeasured culinary recipes—including her Sunday sauce and Sicilian cauliflower pasta—secures an invaluable cultural asset for future generations. Entrepreneurial Footprint: The successful co-ownership of a clothing company and three Mon Ami stores highlights a sharp business acumen ahead of current retail trends.

The successful co-ownership of a clothing company and three Mon Ami stores highlights a sharp business acumen ahead of current retail trends. Philanthropic Allocation: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations directed to the MUSC Foundation / Hollings Cancer Center channel community support directly into cancer research.

From Brooklyn Hair Salons to New Jersey Enterprises

Born on April 21, 1954, to Eugene Rocco and Angela “Lee” Marino, Roberta grew up opposite the Canarsie Theatre in Brooklyn. Her parents worked in hair salons to afford her a broader view of the world, introducing her to ballroom dancing, horses, and new foods. Inheriting her father’s athleticism, she developed a lifelong passion for movement and competition.

Her youth reflected the cultural shifts of an era. At fifteen, she attended Woodstock, later frequenting CBGB in the East Village and Studio 54. While at a bowling agency, she met Bertis “Bert” Elwood Gore, Jr. They married in 1975, beginning a decades-long partnership that moved from South Orange to Chester and Mendham, New Jersey, then to Long Beach Island, and finally to Bluffton, South Carolina.

Life Milestone Location / Detail Birth Brooklyn, New York (April 21, 1954) Marriage Wed to Bertis Elwood Gore, Jr. in 1975 (51-year union) Business Venture Co-owned a clothing company and three Mon Ami stores Passing Bluffton, South Carolina (October 1, 2026)

A Lifelong Competitor on the Clay Courts

Athleticism defined Roberta’s daily routine. She transitioned from handball and racquetball to tennis, finding a permanent home on the clay courts of Long Beach Island. In later years, she embraced pickleball as a new avenue for competition and socializing.

Her professional and creative endeavors matched her physical energy. Artistic and stylish, she painted, sculpted, and designed clothes. Alongside her husband, she channeled these talents into co-owning a clothing enterprise and three Mon Ami retail stores. Quick-witted and stubborn in her convictions, she cultivated deep connections wherever she went, making new acquaintances feel like lifelong friends.

Devoted Matriarch and Resilient Fighter

Her children—Robert, Alexis, and Morgan—remained the center of her universe. She drove them to every activity, eventually growing to appreciate the punk music they played at full volume. Later in life, she enjoyed quiet poolside days on Long Beach Island, traveling to Italy, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Maine, and spending time with her grandchildren, Luca and Hayden Meeks.

For more than six years, Roberta outlasted her original medical prognosis by fighting a relentless battle against Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma. True to her promise to enjoy life for as long as possible, she spent her final months savoring family visits, morning coffee, chocolate, and the company of her lab, Thor.

Honoring her wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral services. Donations in her memory may be directed to the MUSC Foundation / Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, South Carolina.