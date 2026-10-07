Trump to speak with Putin over reported plague death in Siberia

US President Donald Trump announced plans to speak very soon with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the reported plague death of a laboratory technician in Siberia, as international pressure mounts on Moscow for transparency.

Diplomatic Demarches and Global Demands for Transparency

The situation in Siberia has drawn sharp concern from Western capitals and international health bodies alike.

The diplomatic pressure escalated further when the US State Department transmitted a confidential diplomatic communication—known as a demarche—warning Moscow that failing to disclose details regarding the incident runs directly counter to its international health obligations. The World Health Organization echoed these urgent calls.

Contested Accounts and the Death of Darya Shipilova

At the center of the diplomatic friction is the death of 28-year-old Darya Shipilova, a laboratory technician at the Irkutsk Research Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia. Local independent outlet People of Baikal reported that Shipilova may have contracted pneumonic plague following a broken test tube in the lab.

Russian authorities, however, have strongly disputed accounts of a lab accident and maintained that the exact cause of death remains undetermined. Anna Popova, head of Russia’s public-health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, traveled to the Irkutsk region to coordinate emergency containment measures. Irkutsk Regional Governor Igor Kobzev stated on Telegram that a Rospotrebnadzor inspection concluded the employee died of pneumonia of an undetermined etiology, emphasizing that postmortem tests detected no microorganisms linked to her professional work.

Conflicting statements from regional officials have only heightened public anxiety. Alexey Tsydenov, the head of the neighboring Buryatia region, initially stated that Shipilova had died of plague before editing his social media post to claim she had possibly died of the disease. While Russian media reports suggested that nearly 200 contacts were placed under quarantine, Rospotrebnadzor denied the authenticity of online documents detailing special anti-plague measures and insisted that all identified contacts tested negative for the pathogen.

Weighing the Risk of Pneumonic Plague

Public health experts emphasize that while pneumonic plague is the most contagious form of the bacterial disease and can transmit via respiratory droplets, modern medical treatments offer effective safeguards.

Pneumonic plague can transmit from person to person and that is why there is the concern around this, but of course people’s thought with any outbreak of infectious disease at all runs to… lockdowns and Covid and that is just not what’s going to happen here.

Meanwhile, Christian Lindmeier, a spokesperson for the United Nations health agency in Geneva, confirmed that the WHO currently assesses the risk to the broader population in Irkutsk as moderate to low based on available data.

Photo: BBC

Reciprocal Offers and Immediate Next Steps

Amid the growing international fallout, President Trump told reporters at the White House that he has a call scheduled with President Putin to discuss the incident. Rospotrebnadzor highlighted a worsened measles situation across three US states alongside a fatal case of plague recorded in New Mexico last June.

As the international community awaits the outcome of high-level talks between Washington and Moscow, an international conference on plague and other infectious diseases is still scheduled to take place in Irkutsk on October 21 and 22, an event organizers maintain has no connection to the recent tragedy at the institute.