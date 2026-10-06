Home » News » How Putin Is Betting on Europe’s Collapse to Win in Ukraine

As Ukraine’s European backers grapple with compounding domestic crises—from violent student unrest in France and political upheaval in Germany to a continent-wide fuel crunch—Russian President Vladimir Putin is banking on a total collapse of Western support for Kyiv by next spring.

The strategic convergence of military escalation and economic strain forms the core of Moscow’s current doctrine. Following a scripted victory in parliamentary elections last month, Putin has signaled zero interest in dropping his maximalist demands for peace, betting heavily on mounting European fatigue.

Infrastructure Strikes and the Winter Pressure Campaign

To accelerate this political fracture, Russian forces have unleashed a wave of ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones against Ukrainian schools, power plants, and bridges. European officials and analysts note that this deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure is designed to render Kyiv unlivable before winter fully sets in.

Complementing these kinetic strikes is an aggressive shadow war across Europe. The BBC reported that French President Emmanuel Macron warned of an intensification of Russian hybrid attacks—comprising cyberespionage, disinformation campaigns, and physical sabotage—designed to intimidate Western governments. Macron announced new protocols to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive defense industry sites following a string of provocative incidents, including an August drone attack on Leipzig airport in Germany.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk similarly cautioned lawmakers in Warsaw regarding a real risk of direct drone and missile strikes on NATO territory, warning that Moscow would likely attempt to frame such incidents as accidental to fracture the Western alliance.

The Asymmetric Logic of New Generation Warfare

These escalating hybrid tactics are not isolated maneuvers, but rather the operational realization of a doctrine known in Russian military circles as New Generation Warfare. Analysts from Recorded Future note that these asymmetric methods—ranging from influence operations like the AI-driven CopyCop disinformation network to airspace incursions and physical sabotage—aim to systematically test NATO defenses, degrade critical infrastructure, and foster an environment of pervasive fear among European populations.

Photo: recordedfuture.com

This psychological pressure is amplified by recurring nuclear threats. Last week, the Russian foreign ministry warned the Western alliance that Moscow was prepared to respond with its entire arsenal, including nuclear weapons, if NATO attempted to enforce an anticipated air and naval blockade of the Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad. Tatiana Stanovaya, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Eurasia Russia Center, described Moscow’s posture as explicitly schizophrenic: signaling an official desire to avoid direct military confrontation with Europe while brandishing a nuclear deterrent to prevent further Western armament of Ukraine.

Political Shifting Sands in Berlin, Paris, and Washington

Despite these external pressures, domestic political fault lines inside Europe remain Putin’s greatest asset. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made an unexpected visit to Kyiv to announce $1.5 billion in fresh aid, yet his own political viability faces severe headwinds. Regional elections have delivered stunning gains for the far-right Alternative for Germany party, whose co-leader Alice Weidel publicly rebuked Merz for committing taxpayer funds while Germany suffers through a crippling energy crisis.

Photo: bbc.com

A parallel dynamic defines the political landscape in France. Marine Le Pen, leader of the right-wing National Rally and a front-runner in presidential opinion polls, has argued that deteriorating state finances will soon render large-scale assistance to Ukraine unsustainable.

Whether Europe can maintain its collective resolve against a concerted campaign of economic exhaustion and asymmetric warfare remains the defining question of the coming months.