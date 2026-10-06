Mini-GRID Radiotherapy Reduces Cellular Senescence in Glioma Cells

Spatially fractionated mini-GRID radiotherapy reduces radiation-induced cellular senescence in glioma cell lines while maintaining growth inhibition comparable to conventional treatment, according to a preclinical study published in Volume 18 of the journal Aging. The findings point to potential ways to limit persistent inflammation and tissue damage in cancer therapy.

Mapping the Mechanics of Radiation-Induced Senescence

Radiotherapy remains a cornerstone of cancer treatment, yet it routinely forces surviving cells into a state of persistent cell-cycle arrest known as senescence. While this biological halt stops malignant cells from proliferating, these senescent cells frequently develop a senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP). Through the SASP mechanism, cells release inflammatory signaling molecules that alter the surrounding tumor microenvironment and drive treatment resistance. Investigators led by equal-contributing first authors M. Isabel Acuña and Miguel Ángel Prados from the University of Santiago de Compostela set out to test whether altering how radiation is delivered could alter this outcome.

Traditional radiation applies a uniform dose across targeted fields. In contrast, spatially fractionated radiotherapy (SFRT) deploys radiation in a deliberately non-uniform pattern, carving out high-dose peaks right alongside lower-dose valleys. The research team evaluated mini-GRID, a specific form of SFRT, on F98 and RG2 rat glioma cells, immortalized rat astrocytes, and primary mouse embryonic fibroblasts. After administering single radiation doses spanning from 5 to 20 Gy, the researchers assessed the cells seven days later using biochemical, morphological, and molecular metrics.

Cellular Footprints Diverge at High Doses

At the 20 Gy threshold, both conventional radiotherapy and mini-GRID achieved comparable reductions in total glioma cell numbers. However, their cellular footprints diverged sharply. Conventional radiation enlarged cell size and drove up senescence-associated β-galactosidase activity. Mini-GRID irradiation significantly blunted both markers.

Molecular assays corroborated these morphological shifts. Conventional exposure triggered a pronounced accumulation of senescence and persistent DNA-damage markers, including p53, p21, p16, and γH2AX. Mini-GRID held these protein accumulations closer to baseline levels found in non-irradiated controls. Furthermore, mini-GRID suppressed the transcription of SASP-related genes. While conventional irradiation heavily induced genes such as Il1a, Il6, and Serpine1, those genes remained muted following mini-GRID treatment.

The Role of Spatial Dose Distribution

The investigators hypothesize that this biological divergence stems directly from the spatial dose distribution itself. Lethal damage concentrates within the high-dose peaks, whereas the lower-dose valleys may permit surviving cells to execute DNA repair without locking into a permanent senescence program. Crucially, this protective uncoupling did not extend to healthy cell models. In immortalized astrocytes and mouse embryonic fibroblasts, radiation induced dose-dependent senescence, but no significant differences were detected between the conventional and mini-GRID approaches.

Preclinical Boundaries

The study is preclinical. Researchers conducted the work utilizing a handful of rodent cell lines maintained in flat, two-dimensional cultures, applying single radiation doses, a single mini-GRID setup, and observations taken at one specific time point.

Furthermore, the investigation omitted analyses of long-term SASP behavior and the way these cells interact with immune factors and other elements within the tumor microenvironment.

Manuel Collado—who holds an additional affiliation with the National Centre for Biotechnology (CNB-CSIC)—and Yolanda Prezado—representing the Oportunius Program of the Galician Agency of Innovation (GAIN), Xunta de Galicia—serve as corresponding authors, and they emphasize that three-dimensional and in vivo investigations will be required to confirm whether these outcomes hold true in more complicated biological environments.

References

Acuña, M. I., et al. (2026). Spatially fractionated mini-GRID radiotherapy differentially modulates radiation-induced senescence in murine glioma and normal cells. Aging, 18. DOI: 10.18632/aging.206410