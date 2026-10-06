Al Masry Prepares for Partial Opening of New Port Said Stadium

Turf Cultivation and Final Finishes Nearing Completion

The pitch is taking shape.

Al-Masry Sporting Club is racing toward the partial opening of its brand-new stadium in Port Said, a milestone expected soon as construction enters its final phase. Al-Husseini Abu Qamar, vice president of Al-Masry, inspected the construction site alongside project managers, confirming that the first team will soon hold its opening training sessions on the grounds.

The latest development centers on the pitch, where the final stages of turf cultivation are wrapping up. Once the grass is fully established, crews will install the goalposts and map out the field markings. Meanwhile, interior and exterior finishes are progressing simultaneously, backed by the recent arrival of VIP seating for the main box.

Upgrades Tailored to International Standards

Port Said Governor Ibrahim Abu Limon and Al-Masry president Kamel Abou Ali are closely monitoring the stadium’s construction.

In response to feedback from the board of directors, management approved the addition of two recovery rooms connected to the locker rooms to satisfy International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) requirements. Furthermore, stadium turnstiles imported from abroad will soon be installed to integrate with the Tazkarti ticketing system.

Targeting a Historic March 2026 Debut

Speaking on MBC Masr 2, Abu Qamar noted that while the seating tiers are complete and turf installation is underway, intricate utility work like electrical cabling requires careful pacing. Although it is difficult to open the stadium in December 2025 as previously announced, management projects a completion window between April and May 2026. Club officials have expressed a desire for the venue to be ready in March 2026 to coincide with the 106th anniversary of the club’s founding, a historic nod following the club’s inability to formally celebrate its centennial.

English-Style Design Expands Spectator Capacity

The upgraded facility features an English-style architectural design that eliminates the traditional running track, pushing the stands closer to the pitch and expanding overall spectator capacity from 10,000 to 18,000.

When asked about potential plans to invite European powerhouses like Real Madrid or Barcelona for an inaugural friendly, Abu Qamar stated that no ambition is out of reach for the club’s president, Kamel Abou Ali.

Squad Prepares for Egypt Capital Cup Opener

As the stadium prepares to welcome its players, the squad remains active on the pitch.

Al-Masry faces Ceramica Cleopatra on Wednesday in the opening round of the Egypt Capital Cup. Al-Masry holds the Egypt Capital Cup title, which was the team’s first title in 28 years.