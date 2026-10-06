Steep Economic Hurdles Stifle Young Adults

Slovak actress Hana Gregorová has laid bare the stark financial and social barriers confronting younger generations, warning that foundational milestones demand significantly more capital today than in past decades. Speaking to Diva.sk, the 74-year-old performer highlighted that while housing stock is plentiful, acquisition demands long-term mortgage debt. This reality shifts a heavier reliance onto parents who are themselves working harder to maintain financial stability.

Basic expenditures—ranging from real estate purchases to childcare facilities, schools and nurseries—impose heavy burdens on entry-level earners.

The Destructive Pull of Digital Validation

Beyond fiscal challenges, Gregorová turned her attention to behavioral shifts in contemporary society, noting a distinct decline in traditional chivalry among young men. Simple courtesies, such as holding doors or letting a woman go first, have faded from daily interactions, while younger generations place undue emphasis on material possessions that hold little value for long-term relational stability.

The actress delivered a sharp critique of the pervasive influence of digital networks, describing social media platforms as a tragedy that erodes personal confidence. When young individuals lack strong self-assurance at home due to overworked parents, they turn to digital channels for validation and adopt trends.

Core Pressures Shaping Modern Youth

Financial Pressures: Gregorová highlighted that young people face steep hurdles securing housing and handling basic living expenses compared to past decades.

Gregorová highlighted that young people face steep hurdles securing housing and handling basic living expenses compared to past decades. Social Media Impact: The actress characterized digital platforms as a detrimental force distorting self-confidence among youth.

The actress characterized digital platforms as a detrimental force distorting self-confidence among youth. Personal Resilience: Balancing a career in the arts, Gregorová maintains her active routine through genetics and an aversion to inactivity.

Sustaining a Career at 74

Maintaining a vibrant public profile at 74, Gregorová attributes her sustained energy to genetics and an aversion to inactivity rather than elaborate wellness regimens. Unlike traditional sectors where retirement marks a definitive exit, the artistic sphere allows performers to remain active contributors.

Family Ties and Resilience Under Public Scrutiny

Her primary fulfillment stems from her children, including her daughter Rola from her marriage to the doctor Gassan, and her son Ondřej from her marriage to the Czech actor Radoslav Brzobohatý. Alongside her family life, Gregorová continues her relationship with her partner Ondřej Koptík, marking their eleventh year together.